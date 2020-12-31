From the Orange County Newsroom

Orange County Government’s Health Services will continue to offer FREE drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park through January 30, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – seven days per week. Both rapid and PCR/molecular tests are offered.

The site will be closed on New Year’s Day on January 1, 2021.

Due to high demand for testing, entrance to the site may close prior to 5 p.m. in order to accommodate all cars in line. Please plan to be in the vehicle waiting line prior to noon. Families who are being tested are asked to be in the same vehicle together.

For more information, visit ocfl.net/Testing and click on #1 on the map.

TESTING:

No appointments necessary

No symptoms and/or criteria is necessary for testing.

Upon completion of testing individuals will receive a free packet of facemasks and hand sanitizer.

Rapid test results are emailed/texted in less than an hour and PCR/molecular test results take about 48 hours.

Para información en español (or any other languages), por favor llame al 407-836-3111.

The location for Orange County’s drive-thru testing is at Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808.

