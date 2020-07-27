From the Orange County Newsroom

The Orange County News Conference held on July 27, 2020 in the late afternoon identified the County’s COVID-19 positivity rate as below the state average, and outlined expanded test site locations. It was reported that in less than a week the “strike teams” visited over 130 businesses to check compliance to COVID safety measures, and regarding resident assistance, residents were urged to contact the County at 3-1-1 if they applied for CARES Act funds in June and haven’t heard back from anyone yet. And finally, it was noted that Tuesday, July 28 is the last day to self-report for the U.S. Census, before the census-takers come knocking on doors to obtain the data they need.

The details of the news conference are as follows:

COVID-19 NUMBERS

Orange County has seen an increase of 409 confirmed positive cases since Sunday. The County’s overall positive rate is 11.4 percent, which is lower than the statewide rate of 12.59 percent.

Additional COVID-19 data related to Orange County include:

Positive cases in the past 14 days: 8,405

Median age in the past 14 days: 39

Current number of hospital beds occupied: 1,445

For more data, view Orange County’s dashboard snapshot, updated daily at ocfl.net/Covid19Snapshot.

FREE TESTING

Free COVID-19 testing continues through Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Econ Soccer Complex. Appointments are required and are available between 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Residents can book appointments online at ocfl.net/EconSoccer.

The City of Orlando will also offer free COVID-19 testing at Lake Nona Middle School on Wednesday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are required and can be secured here.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include:

STRIKE TEAMS

In less than a week, Orange County’s Strike Teams have visited 138 locations, 82% of which were complying with the County’s mask mandate. Of the businesses not in compliance with the executive order, many were not using proper signage or floor markings in their establishments, which are needed to help patrons properly social distance. For information on Strike Teams, visit ocfl.net/BusinessResources.

ORANGE CARES

The Orange CARES Individual and Family Assistance Program has approved 27,500 applications and processed $13.6 million dollars in direct payments to Orange County residents. Residents who applied for assistance on June 15 are encouraged to call 311 if they have not yet heard from a CARES team member on the status of their application. CARES is continuing to review applications from June 22 and July 13 and will be contacting those applicants soon.

CENSUS 2020

July 28 is #TrueForYou Census Day of Action and the last chance to self-respond to the 2020 Census before census takers start going door-to-door to interview homes that have not yet responded. The census is important because it affects the Government’s ability to provide adequate healthcare, meal assistance and crisis relief to residents in the community. The questionnaire can be complete online at my2020census.gov.