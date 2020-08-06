Small business grant applications opens next week, includes home-based businesses; details on assistance for tenants and landlords; resort tax collections down 89%

From the Orange County Newsroom

COVID-19 NUMBERS

Orange County has an increase of 345 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported at the Thursday afternoon news conference. This brings the County’s total confirmed positive cases to 5,491 in the past two weeks.

Since Monday, 38 Orange County residents have unfortunately died from the virus bringing the death toll to a total of 275 residents. The average positivity rate for the past 14 days is at 8 percent. There is more information provided at ocfl.net/COVID19Snapshot.

Apopka Zipcodes – number tested positive for COVID-19, to date

32703: 1098 positive cases

32712: 817 positive cases

COVID-19 TESTING

Orange County Health Services continues its free testing Friday, August 7 at Econ Soccer Complex. While registration is closed for Friday, August 7, if you need a test, the site still has availability. You can stop by the Econ Soccer Complex between 8 a.m. and noon, and register on site. It may take a few minutes, but you will get tested.

Free testing will also be provided next week at the Econ Soccer Complex, from Tuesday, August 11 through Friday, August 14.

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can make an online appointment directly at ocfl.net/EconSoccer.

Please visit ocfl.net/COVID19 for additional testing sites to visit.

ORANGE CARES

On Monday, August 10, 2020 at 8 a.m. the application process for Orange CARES Small Business Grant Program will reopen for applications for CARES Act monies for small businesses. Home-based businesses with three or less employees can now apply for micro-grants.

The grants will range from $1,000 to $3,000 dollars.

Small businesses with less than 100 employees can still qualify for $10,000 grants.

The Orange CARES Program for Individual and Families continues to send out status emails to applicants. Those who applied on June 22 should receive their status email later this week. Email approvals for July 13 applications will begin to go out August 10. To date, more than $14 million has been provided to residents in need during this pandemic.

For more information, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.

EVICTION MORATORIUM

On Tuesday August 11, 2020, the Board of County Commissioners will be asked to designate $20 million dollars in CARES Act monies for a COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program.

The program is designed to assist individuals impacted by the coronavirus who are in imminent danger of being evicted. It is also designed to assist landlords.

The tenant must be at least two months behind in rent. Tenants and property owners must both agree to participate.

Online applications will be accepted starting August 25, 2020.

More details will be shared with the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. The meeting will be available live on Orange TV at ocfl.net/OrangeTV.

For answers to some frequently asked questions on housing issues, visit ocfl.net/HousingFAQs .

TOURIST DEVELOPMENT TAX COLLECTIONS

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond announced today that tourist development tax (TDT) collections (resort tax) received by Orange County for the June 2020 were $2,629,400. That is an 89.2% decrease compared to last year’s collections.

On the bright side, while TDT collections remain at historically low levels, TDT collections increased compared to May 2020 collections. That increase is at least partially attributable to the re-openings of Universal, SeaWorld, and other attractions in June—although at limited capacities.