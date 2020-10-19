Topics covered in the workshop include how to file a restraining order, information on stalking and cyberstalking, and self-defense

From the Orange County Clerk of Court

In recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell reminds the community that the Clerk’s Office is a local resource for those affected directly and indirectly by domestic violence.

As part of this, they we will be hosting a virtual Clerks Against Domestic Violence Workshop in partnership with Harbor House of Central Florida, the Victim Service Center, and the Orlando Police Department, on October 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. live on the Zoom platform.

This workshop will feature topics such as:

How to file a restraining order

Guidance from Harbor House of Central Florida

Information about stalking and cyberstalking from the Victim Service Center

Self-defense class conducted by Orlando Police Department

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

The Orange County Clerk of Courts is an advocate for putting an end to the violence. Their Family Services Injunction team helps those affected by domestic, repeat, sexual, dating, and stalking violence obtain restraining orders for protection.

Domestic violence not only affects victims, but also family and friends.

To register for the event, please go to our Clerks Against Domestic Violence Workshop page.