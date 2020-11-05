Operation Green Light aims to help thousands of people in Orange County with overdue traffic tickets or criminal fines whose driver licenses have been suspended

Individuals looking to save on fees, inquire about a payment plan, and have their driver license reinstated through Orange County should look no further than the virtual Operation Green Light initiative through the Orange County Clerk of Court’s office.

During virtual Operation Green Light, Orange County customers with outstanding traffic tickets and criminal fines will have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations while saving the 25 percent collections agency surcharge.

Customers may be eligible for a payment plan and have their suspended driver licenses reinstated if all requirements are met. While the collections agency fees are being waived, a down payment is required for a payment plan and reinstatement fees are applicable.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s Operation Green Light will be hosted virtually only.

No appointment is needed. Customers are directed to contact our office via our website at www.myorangeclerk.com during this week only – November 9 – 13, 2020 – to submit a request to participate in the initiative.

