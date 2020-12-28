From the Orange County Newsroom

Due to multiple Orange County shootings in October 2020 that resulted in two fatalities involving children 17 years of age and younger, Mayor Jerry L. Demings created a community task force, aimed at reducing and preventing gun violence and violent crimes in the community. November 6 was set for the first meeting of the official Citizens Safety Task Force to address the violence and potential solutions.

An integral part of the Task Force’s work is focused on community engagement, and so they launched the Community Crime Survey to gain insight from residents on solutions and strategies to prevent and reduce gun violence and violent crime. The survey can be accessed directly at ocfl.net/CrimeSurvey.

The online survey is simple to complete, consists of 14 questions, and is available in English, Spanish and Creole.

The survey is also available for residents through a paper document. To request a paper survey, contact Carol Burkett at CitizensSafety@ocfl.net. Organizations, faith-based leaders or neighborhoods can also request paper surveys for distribution in the community.

Orange County encourages residents to participate in the survey, which will most likely close in late January. For more details about the Citizen Safety Task Force, visit ocfl.net/SafetyTaskForce.

SURVEY LINK: Visit ocfl.net/CrimeSurvey to access the survey directly or visit ocfl.net/SafetyTaskForce.

The Orange County Citizen Safety Task Force is comprised of 30+ members representing diverse backgrounds who can help identify solutions to longstanding community problems. The participants include young adults, youth mentors, faith-based leaders, behavioral health professionals, community advocates, law enforcement officers, education and prevention professionals, and service-based organizations.