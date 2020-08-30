Orange County Arts Advisory Council Announces a New Committee for Diversity and Inclusion

From the Orange County Newsroom

Black, Indigenous, and People of Color are encouraged to participate to share their perspective on the arts and cultural community in Central Florida at one of three “Brain Trust Exchanges” organized by the new Diversity & Inclusion Committee of the Orange County Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisory Council.

This committee will be dedicated to developing and implementing strategies to increase equal access to funding opportunities to underserved arts organizations led by people of color, and focus on the issue of underrepresentation of diverse groups in the Central Florida arts community.

The committee is interested in hearing the perspectives of visual and performing artists, leadership and staff at our arts organizations, their board members, and community members of color.

DATES FOR “BRAIN TRUST EXCHANGES”

Monday, September 14 at 7 p.m.

Monday, September 21 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 26 at 10 a.m.

LOCATION

All meetings will take place at the following virtual address: https://ocfl.webex.com/meet/hayley.owen

RSVP at https://forms.gle/SE56c8XtLJnF9wFd9

COMMITTEE MEMBERS

The members of the Diversity & Inclusion Committee are: Samí Haiman–Marrero, Chair; Cesar Abueg; Cecelia Bonifay; Julie Coleman; Gwen Covington; Betsy Gwinn; Federico Hollander; RK Kelley; Zep Bholai-Lawrence; Mitzi Maxwell; Donna Morton Morgan; N.Y. Nathiri; Shelby Norwich; Dr. Chung Park; George Rodon; Maria Saavedra; Rafael Torres.