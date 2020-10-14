“Great places are not created by accident. It requires smart planning and ongoing consideration of future growth.”

Orange County is announcing Vision 2050, a new comprehensive plan for smart, thriving and healthy growth in our region. Vision 2050 will guide how and where growth will occur during the next three decades.

Vision 2050 will include a public engagement process focusing on environmental preservation, community character and public spaces as guiding principles for future development. Beginning virtually on the County’s website, residents may take brief surveys that will gauge their priorities on everything from housing and transportation to natural resources, public utilities, and more. Surveys are open until November 2, 2020. Virtual town halls will be announced at a later date.

“Community participation is vital for the Vision 2050 plan,” said Alberto Vargas, Orange County’s Planning Manager. “Over the next several months, Orange County will engage residents in a variety of ways to understand their priorities for development. We want to collectively develop a vision that promotes economic opportunity, protects valued resources, and strikes a balance where land is used for the greatest public benefit.”

Orange County is required to have a comprehensive development plan that studies different aspects of the County. In addition, the plan must contain the ideas and vision of its residents to make sure the policies in the plan will achieve the intended results.

“Great places are not created by accident. It requires smart planning and ongoing consideration of future growth,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. “ Today, we have nearly 1.4 million people who call Orange County home. We need to prepare and plan for growth that serves all residents.”

To learn more about Vision 2050, or to take the surveys, visit ocfl.net/Vision2050 .

