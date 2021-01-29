This event is for individuals looking to save on fees, inquire about a payment plan, and have their driver license reinstated

Operation Green Light takes place February 22 – 26, 2021

From the Orange County Clerk of Court

During virtual Operation Green Light, Orange County customers with outstanding traffic tickets and criminal fines will have an opportunity to pay overdue court obligations while saving the 25 percent collections agency surcharge.

Customers may be eligible for a payment plan and have their suspended driver licenses reinstated if all requirements are met. While the collections agency fees are being waived, a down payment is required for a payment plan and reinstatement fees are applicable.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s Operation Green Light will again be hosted virtually only. No appointment is needed. Customers are directed to contact the Orange County Clerk of Court office via their website at www.myorangeclerk.com during this week only – February 22 – 26, 2021 – to submit a request to participate in the initiative.

Operation Green Light aims to help thousands of people in Orange County with overdue traffic tickets or criminal fines whose driver licenses have been suspended. More details are also available by calling 407-836-2316.