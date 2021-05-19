From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka continues their free, family-friendly concert this weekend for two more weekends this month, with special musical guest NOLA Brass. The City began this series at the beginning of the new year, with concerts every weekend by artists such as Eugene Snowden, Are Friends Electric, the Tanner Keegan Band, Will N’ Ray, and Midnight Mayhem.

The Saturday Sounds concert events are running every Saturday night from 5pm – 7pm, through the end of this month, May 29, 2021. These concerts are held at the Apopka Amphitheater located at 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka 32712.

May 22 with NOLA Brass

NOLA Brass Band is one of Central Florida’s hottest live acts. What started as a pickup band covering a last minute Mardi Gras gig, soon began delivering a horn-driven tour de force, serving the region and beyond. Their music is rooted in their appreciation for New Orleans brass band music, but also includes jazz and other stylings.

May 29 with King’s County

King’s County is from Orlando, FL and performs high-energy party rock that guarantees to shake the foundation mixing artists from the 70’s to today’s new music. Along with strong cover material, King’s County delivers hard hitting original rock music.

Picnic baskets and coolers are permitted and encouraged, though there will be a limited number of vendors available as well. Seating will be social distanced in both the Amphitheater and the lawn area. In the Amphitheater, every other row will be blocked off, with two seats between groups. The lawn area is divided into squares with red lines to indicate where seating is unavailable.

For artist information and updates about this concert series visit the City of Apopka Events page. If you would like to be a vendor at one or more of the concerts, please contact Carolyn at events@apopka.net or 407-703-1784.