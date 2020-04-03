|
If you thought corona merch was too much, wait till you see the Fauci-conomy
By The Hustle
|Everybody loves Anthony.
Across the country, people are paying tribute to (and capitalizing on) America’s most in-demand coronavirus expert.
That’d be Anthony Fauci, the longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH. He’s earned fame for (gently) correcting President Trump on the coronavirus — and generally being a steady hand on the wheel when our societal dumpster fire feels like it could careen off the rails at any moment.
The Fauci fanatics have something to sell you
Their wares are a new spin on the booming (and puzzling) business of coronavirus merchandise. The Washington Post surveyed the Fauci Industrial Complex and found some pretty wild products:
Prefer eBay? Listings there include a YOUNG GLOSSY (???) pic of a more youthful Fauci ($9.99) and a Fauci trading card ($99.99). If you’re so bored in isolation that you’re trading corona-cards, please, call a friend.