On Thursday, April 15, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced a new mobile vaccine site coming to Apopka-Vineland Rd., as well as options now available for homebound residents. Here are the key takeaways from his COVID-19 news conference.

NEW ORANGE COUNTY MOBILE VACCINATION SITE COMING TO APOPKA-VINELAND RD.

Orange County’s mobile vaccination site at Barber Park will continue serving the surrounding community until Friday, April 16, 2021. The mobile site will return to Barber Park at a later date to provide pre-scheduled second doses.

Beginning Monday, April 19, 2021, the mobile site will be at Silver Star Recreation Center, and will operate during the following times and hours:

Monday, April 19, 2021 – Friday, April 24, 2021

Silver Star Recreation Center

2801 N Apopka-Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818

Appointments only: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Walk-ups only: Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or until capacity is reached.



The site will administer up to 1,000 Pfizer-brand vaccines per day. As a reminder for 16- and 17-year old residents, a parent or legal guardian must register them for their appointment, sign a consent form, as well as be present at time of vaccination.

Appointments are now open. For more information, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine.

VACCINES FOR HOMEBOUND RESIDENTS

Residents who are homebound or do not have reliable access to transportation may be eligible for the Florida Department of Health’s and Florida Division of Emergency Management’s homebound vaccination program.

Residents can visit ocfl.net/HomeboundVaccine to access a request form. After the form is submitted, the Florida Division of Emergency Management will review the request.

For more information, please email HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com or call 3-1-1.

APPOINTMENTS NOW OPEN AT CONVENTION CENTER

Beginning Friday, April 16, 2021, at 9 a.m., the Florida Department of Health in Orange County will reopen appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the convenient drive-thru vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center.

Hundreds of appointments will be available each day from Monday, April 19, 2021 through Saturday April 24, 2021. As a reminder for 16- and 17-year-old residents, a parent or legal guardian must register them for their appointment, sign a consent form, as well as be present at time of vaccination.

Visit ocfl.net/Vaccine for more information.

VACCINE OPPORTUNITY IN PINE HILLS AND HOLDEN HEIGHTS

Orange County Fire Rescue Division continues its COVID-19 vaccination outreach program. Medical staff from Fire Rescue, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and the Florida Department of Emergency Management will be at the following locations for one day only to provide vaccines to residents who are 18 years old and older.

Monday April 26, 2021 – Pine Hills Community Center, 6408 Jennings Road, Orlando, FL 32818; Appointments only: 407-254-9107

Tuesday April 27, 2021 – Holden Heights Community Center, 1201 20th St., Orlando, FL 32805; Appointments only: 407-836-6770

For more information about vaccine efforts in Orange County, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine.

#IGOTMYSHOT

On Wednesday, Orange County Mayor Demings, Orlando Mayor Dyer and other officials – along with representatives from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, the City of Orlando, Orlando Economic Partnership, Visit Orlando, Walt Disney World, and Universal Orlando – revealed the “I Got My Shot” public safety campaign designed to debunk COVID-19 vaccine myths, highlight trusted voices in the community, and encourage residents to get vaccinated.

The goal of the campaign is to reach the desired “community immunity” level of 79 percent as soon as possible. To track vaccination progress or for more information, visit ocfl.net/IGotMyShot.