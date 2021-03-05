From the Orange County Newsroom

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings provided an update on COVID-19, vaccinations, hiring needs, assistance and more this afternoon at the bi-weekly news briefing.

VACCINATION HELP: DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH HIRING

Due to the increased availability of the vaccine, The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is hiring nurses and support staff. Be part of the vaccination efforts in our community. Submit an application at the Department of Health’s webpage.

EXPANDED ELIGIBILITY FOR VACCINES

All providers administering any COVID-19 vaccine are now able to vaccinate the following population:

Persons 65+

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Health care professions with direct patient contact

K-12 school employees who are 50+

Sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters who are 50+

In addition, as a directive from President Biden, all states will open up vaccination edibility to all educators and school staff, regardless of age. Governor DeSantis will issue an Executive Order soon and some pharmacies are now administering to all teachers.

EXTREMELY MEDICALLY VULNERABLE

In addition, select pharmacies, hospital providers and licensed physicians may vaccinate persons deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Individuals must have a state documentation form by a physician. That official documentation can be found at ocfl.net/vaccine.

EXPANDED: FREE TRANSPORTATION

Residents who are 65 and older who do not have a way to transport themselves to the Convention Center site or the FEMA site can call 3-1-1 to find out how to qualify for a ride. 3-1-1 will coordinate with the Office of Emergency Management in Orange County to find free transportation options, courtesy of LYNX.

LYNX needs at least two-day prior notice (before 5 p.m.) to schedule a ride. Since the Orange County’s Office of Emergency Management does not operate on weekends, any ride needed for a Saturday or Monday, must be made the prior Friday at the latest during regular business hours.

To qualify for a ride to the Convention Center, the senior must be able to prove they have a valid vaccination appointment. A family member or caregiver may also ride along.

To qualify for a ride to the FEMA site where no appointments are necessary, the senior must still give 48 hours’ notice so LNYX can prepare for the ride.

If you live outside Orange County, 3-1-1 can be accessed by calling 407-836-3111.

For more information, visit ocfl.net/net.

FEMA VACCINATION SITES

FEMA opened its vaccination hub site at Valencia College West campus. The site will remain open indefinitely. Details:

Valencia College – West College (main location)

1800 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open 7 days per week

Pre-registration highly encouraged

Two temporary satellite FEMA locations are open the following dates:

Engelwood Neighborhood Center (temporary satellite location)

6123 La Costa Drive, Orlando, FL 32807

March 3-6, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – No appointments necessary

Kelly Park (temporary satellite location)

400 E Kelly Park Road, Apopka, FL 32712 – Offering appointments beginning March 7-10, 2021, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – No appointments necessary, drive-thru location

Visit ocfl.net/vaccine for details.

Vaccination appointments are also still available at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit ocfl.net/vaccine for appointment information.

EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Orange County’s Emergency Rental Assistance program has $33 million of federal funds to support residents who are at-risk of eviction due to COVID-19 financial hardships.

The application portal remains open until the money is depleted. You can save your application and come back to it later if you don’t all the information or required documents. Please thoroughly read the webpage at ocfl.net/RentalAssistance as many applications have missing and incomplete information.

For the latest updates on COVID-19, visit the County’s newsroom and stay up-to-date at ocfl.net/vaccine.