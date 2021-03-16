From the Orange County Newsroom

Orange County is home to six districts, and each has a distinct personality when it comes to history, natural beauty, parks and recreation options, resident diversity and business opportunities. District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore, who is also a licensed real estate agent and professional flute musician, gave us her Top 5 things to know about her district:

1. Abundance of Water Resources

The one thing that stands out immediately about District 2 is its abundance of water sources. Rock Springs Run, Wekiwa Springs, Wekiva River, Little Wekiva River, Lake Carlton, Lake Beauclair, Lake Orlando and Lake Ola are just a few of the aquatic gems that dot the region’s landscape. Additionally, the restoration of Lake Apopka has been an ongoing, and extremely significant project. It has positively affected the region in recent years, as the St. John’s River Water Management District continues to restore almost 20,000 acres of natural wetlands that were damaged due to farm pollution.

2. Parks and Trails

District 2 is teeming with beautiful parks and trails, including Kelly Park, Apopka Station, Riverside Acres and West Orange Trail. Magnolia Park anchors the eastern terminus of the Lake Apopka Loop Trail near a campground under ancient live oaks. The 100-year-old Trimble Park by Mount Dora has a 1.3-mile nature trail that offers a family-friendly outdoor adventure beneath ancient oaks and cypresses along the shorelines of two lakes. Wekiwa Springs State Park is perfect for observing abundant wildlife or cooling off on a summer day in tropical hammocks.

3. Rich History

District 2 encompasses all or parts of some of the oldest communities in Central Florida, including Eatonville, College Park, Ocoee, Tangerine, Zellwood, Mount Dora, Apopka and Lockhart — with rich histories dating back 150 years. Commissioner Moore, who authored a local history book titled Ahapopka: The History of Apopka, has created a supporting honors program that includes a scouting organization-styled badge, educational field trips, and an essay contest that promotes local history and environmental responsibility.

4. Cultural Diversity

The diversity of cultures for which Orange County is known clearly can be seen in communities such as Eatonville, Apopka and Ocoee. Whether African-American/Islander, Central American Hispanic or Caucasian, everyone is represented and more than happy to share their culture with others. “When you have this kind of cultural diversity in your community, you see it in the restaurants and other small businesses, as well as the cultural festivals and celebrations that occur throughout the year,” said Commissioner Moore.

5. Urban or Rural? Why not both?

From rural to urban and everything in between, District 2 has a full spectrum of density options where people can live, work and play. Enjoy the hustle and bustle of College Park, or chill in the old fishing village of Paradise Heights or the rural paradise of Tangerine. “The blend of urban to rural also applies to our natural topography,” affirmed Commissioner Moore, “which varies from urban centers to caves, flatlands and rich hammocks.”

For more on District 2, go to the Orange County website.