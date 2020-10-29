New Amazon Original movies and series are coming next month, including The Pack, James May: Oh Cook, Small Axe, Uncle Frank, Ferro, a docu-series following Italian singer Tiziano Ferro and much more. Don’t miss getting geared up for the holidays with some classic Christmas movies on their way, just in time.

Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2020

November 1

Movies

28 Days Later (2003)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Majestic Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Arizona Whirlwind (1944)

Article 99 (1992)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Breathless (1983)

Country Strong (2011)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Deja Vu (2006)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Firewalker (1986)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Marrying Father Christmas (2018) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

More Than A Game (2009)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Next Day Air (2009)

Platoon (1986)

Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)

Romancing The Stone (1984)

Ronin (1998)

Silverado (1985)

Step Up (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Insider (1999)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Sapphires (2013)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The X Files: I Want To Believe (2008)

Twilight (2001)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld (2003)

W. (2008)

Wall Street (1987)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You Got Served (2004)

Zookeeper (2011)

Series

America’s Founding Fathers: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

America’s Untold Story: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Before We Die: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Crime 360: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Delicious: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Jamestown: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Lost Worlds: Season 1 (History Vault)

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Season 1979 (PBS Kids)

Naked Hustle: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Stockholm: Season 1 (Topic)

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West: Limited Series (MotorTrend)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

November 3

Movies

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

November 4

Movies

Blue Story (2020)

November 6

Movies

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

Series

*El Presidente (English Dub) – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Ferro – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

*Wayne – Amazon Presents: Season 1

November 7

Movies

Retaliation (2017)

November 8

Series

Community: Seasons 1-6

November 11

Movies

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

November 13

Movies

The Ride (2018)

Series

*Alex Rider – IMDb TV Original: Season 1

*James May: Oh Cook – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9

November 14

Movies

The Dictator (2012)

Series

Scrubs: Seasons 1-9

November 15

Movies

12 Pups Of Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

November 18

Movies

Body Cam (2020)

November 20

Movies

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss (2020)

Series

*Small Axe – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

*The Pack – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

November 21

Movies

Most Wanted (2020)

November 25

Movies

*Uncle Frank – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

November 26

Movies

Bombshell (2019)

November 27

Movies

Life in a Year (2020)