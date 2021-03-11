This scholarship is in honor of Alice Beth Miner, a resident of Apopka, who was well known for her community involvement and outstanding dedication

From Northwest Orange Republican Women Federated

The Northwest Orange Republican Women Federated (NORWF) is proud to offer the Alice Beth Miner Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. This scholarship is in honor of Alice Beth Miner, a resident of Apopka, who was well known for her community involvement and outstanding dedication.

The scholarship is open to any graduating high school senior, full time undergraduate or graduate college student, and applicants already accepted into or attending an accredited college. Applicants must be registered, or pre-registered Republicans living in Orange County and have demonstrated leadership on campus, place of worship or in the community. Applicants must have participated in the campaign process, either as a candidate (in an organization at school or in the community), or by helping with a campaign.

It is important to note this is not a need-based scholarship. Application is on the NORWF website at www.norwf.org. Applications are also available in guidance counselor offices at Apopka High School and Wekiva High School.

For more information, email or call Marty Harrison, Scholarship Committee Chair, at 407-886-1922 or email at martyaoii@aol.com. Deadline for accepting applications will be no later than Monday, March 22, 2021 with the award presented at the NORWF General Membership meeting on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Please send completed applications to either NORWF, c/o Marty Harrison, Scholarship Chair, P. O. Box 56, Apopka, FL 32704-0056 or to Marty Harrison, Scholarship Chair, 1231 Lake Piedmont Circle, Apopka, FL 32712.

The Northwest Orange Republican Women, Federated, a grassroots organization, is dedicated to promoting political, cultural and civic goals in a conservative tradition of individual rights and freedoms.