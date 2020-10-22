COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program $20 million program for residents facing eviction due to COVID-19 In an effort to help curb the onslaught of possible evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners created the Orange County COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program. The $20 million program is funded by the Federal CARES Act monies allotted locally and the Florida Housing CARES Act – Coronavirus Relief Funds. The income-based program assists Orange County’s most vulnerable tenants who are in imminent danger of eviction due to COVID-19 and provides the property owner with an alternative to eviction. The Program provides up to $4,000 in past due rent for landlords and tenants who meet the eligibility criteria. For more information on the Eviction Diversion Program start here

Residents Rent/Mortgage Assistance

Utility Bill Assistance

Medical Bill Assistance Orange County Government has invested an additional $30 million into the Individual and Family Assistance Program, increasing the total investment to $60 million. The program provides a one-time payment of $1,000 per household for residents affected by COVID-19 to help bridge financial gaps. Residents who have already received funding from Orange County’s CARES Act Individual and Family Assistance Program are not eligible to apply. The application portal will open on: Monday, October 12, 2020 at 8 a.m.

Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 8 a.m.