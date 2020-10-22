From the Orange County Newsroom
As part of the Federal CARES Act, Orange County Government has received $243.2 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds. These funds are being distributed back into the community, and used for local government expenses related to the response to COVID-19. Orange County has created four funding categories and one replenishment category to ensure that the funds are able to meet the immediate and personal need of residents, business owners, nonprofits, municipal and community partners.
Funding Breakdown
|Funding Categories
|Funding Allocation
|% Allocation
|Small Business Financial Assistance
|$72.9 Million
|30%
|Social Services and Community Needs
|$95.4 Million
|39%
|Orange County Public Safety and Health Expenditures
|$54.1 Million
|22%
|Municipality and Constitutional Officer Expenditures
|$15 Million
|6%
|Orange County COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program
(Additional $9.2 million to come from State CARES-CRF dollars for a total program cost of $15 million)
|$5.8 Million
|3%
|Total
|$243.2 Million
|100%
COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program
- $20 million program for residents facing eviction due to COVID-19
In an effort to help curb the onslaught of possible evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners created the Orange County COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program. The $20 million program is funded by the Federal CARES Act monies allotted locally and the Florida Housing CARES Act – Coronavirus Relief Funds.
The income-based program assists Orange County’s most vulnerable tenants who are in imminent danger of eviction due to COVID-19 and provides the property owner with an alternative to eviction. The Program provides up to $4,000 in past due rent for landlords and tenants who meet the eligibility criteria.
For more information on the Eviction Diversion Program start here
Residents
- Rent/Mortgage Assistance
- Utility Bill Assistance
- Medical Bill Assistance
Orange County Government has invested an additional $30 million into the Individual and Family Assistance Program, increasing the total investment to $60 million. The program provides a one-time payment of $1,000 per household for residents affected by COVID-19 to help bridge financial gaps. Residents who have already received funding from Orange County’s CARES Act Individual and Family Assistance Program are not eligible to apply. The application portal will open on:
Monday, October 12, 2020 at 8 a.m.
- Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 8 a.m.
Social Services & Nonprofits
- Early Childhood Daycare grants
- Social-service nonprofit organization reimbursement grants
Orange County’s CARES Act Funding will provide approximately $36.5 million of funding to social-service nonprofits and agencies to expand services and provide a continuity of service for Orange County residents.
Distribution of a limited amount of funds will be processed through a contractual agreement between select community organizations. Currently, there are two grant programs available: (1) the Social-Service Nonprofit Fund program managed by the Heart of Florida United Way; and (2) the Childcare Supplement Fund Program managed by the Early Learning Coalition of Orange County.
Small Businesses
- Business Assistance Grants
Orange County’s CARES Act Funding for Small Businesses will invest $72.9 million into Orange County small businesses. The distribution of funds is through two programs: (1) the Small Business Grant Program; and (2) the Micro-Grant Program for Home-Based Businesses.
Available funding is limited and assistance for both programs is “first-come, first-serve.” Both grant programs are strictly limited to businesses located physically within Orange County. Funds can only be used to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic provided those costs are not paid by insurance or by the federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP). Financial assistance provided pursuant to either program shall be provided at the County’s discretion. When reviewing applications for financial assistance, the County will use its discretion to determine whether providing such assistance to a business would violate the spirit or intent of the provided program criteria or any related funding limitations.
For more information on Small Business Assistance Grants start here
