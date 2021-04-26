Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of May 2021. Highlights this month include Monster, Army of the Dead, Jupiter’s Legacy, The Woman in the Window, Who Killed Sara?: Season 2, and many more.
Coming Soon
- AlRawabi School for Girls — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (2021)
- HALSTON — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mad for Each Other — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Master of None — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Racket Boys — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ragnarok: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 1
- Aliens Stole My Body
- Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
- Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Barney and Friends: Season 13
- Barney and Friends: Season 14
- Best of the Best
- Dead Again in Tombstone
- Due Date
- Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Green Zone
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- JT LeRoy
- Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
- Mystic River
- Never Back Down
- Notting Hill
- Open Season
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- S.M.A.R.T Chase
- Scarface
- SITTING IN LIMBO
- Stargate
- State of Play
- The Land Before Time
- The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Lovely Bones
- The Pelican Brief
- The Sweetest Thing
- The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
- Under Siege
- Waist Deep
- Your Highness
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
- Zombieland
May 2
- Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
- Selena: The Series Part 2
- Trash Truck season 2
- The Clovehitch Killer
May 5
- The Sons of Sam
- Framing John DeLorean
May 6
- Dead Man Down
May 7
- Jupiter’s Legacy
- Monster
- Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
- Milestone
May 8
- Mine
- Sleepless
May 11
- Money, Explained
May 12
- Dance of the 41
- The Upshaws
- Oxygen
May 13
- Castlevania season 4
- Layer Cake
May 14
- The Woman in the Window
- Haunted season 3
- Ferry
- I Am All Girls
- Jungle Beat: The Movie
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
- Move to Heaven
- The Strange House
May 16
- Sleight
May 18
- Sardar Ka Grandson
May 19
- Who Killed Sara season 2
- The Last Days
- Sabotage
- Small Town Crime
May 20
- Special season 2
- Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
- Hating Peter Tatchell
May 21
- Army of the Dead
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 3
- The Neighbor: Season 2
May 22
- Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 25
- Home
May 26
- The Divine Ponytail
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt
May 27
- Eden
- Black Space
- Blue Miracle
- Soy Rada: Serendipity
- Ragnarok season 2
May 28
- Lucifer season 5 part 2
- The Kominsky Method
- Dog Gone Trouble
May 31
- Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties