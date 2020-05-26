72.6 F
Apopka FL
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Home Entertainment New shows and movies coming to Disney Plus in June 2020

New shows and movies coming to Disney Plus in June 2020

0
Here is the list your kids have been waiting for – everything coming to Disney Plus next month – June 2020!

Everything coming to Disney Plus in June: 

Available June 5th

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (s1)

Weird but True!  (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Disney Plus Originals

Be Our Chef – Episode 111  – “The Spectacular”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 106 – “Visualization”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 131 –  “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”

One Day At Disney – Episode 127 – “George Montano: Plasterer”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 104 – “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”

Disney Insider – Episode 106 – “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

Available June 12th

Mighty Med (S1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Disney Plus Originals

Artemis Fowl

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 105 – “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 107 – “Score”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 132 – “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”

One Day At Disney – Episode 128 – “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

Available June 19th

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney Plus Originals

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 108 – “Connections”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 106 – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 133 – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”

One Day At Disney – Episode 129 – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

Available June 26th

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven’s Home (S3)

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Disney Plus Originals

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 107 – “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright 2017 The Apopka Voice. All Rights Reserved.