New shows and movies coming to Disney Plus in June 2020

Everything coming to Disney Plus in June:
Available June 5th
Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)
America’s Greatest Animals
Chasing the Equinox
Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)
Secrets of Wild India (S1)
The Greeks (s1)
Weird but True! (S1-2)
Wild Hawaii (S1)
Women of Impact: Changing the World
Disney Plus Originals
Be Our Chef – Episode 111 – “The Spectacular”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 106 – “Visualization”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 131 – “101 Dalmatians: Onesie”
One Day At Disney – Episode 127 – “George Montano: Plasterer”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 104 – “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”
Disney Insider – Episode 106 – “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”
Available June 12th
Mighty Med (S1-2)
The Liberty Story
The Story of the Animated Drawing
Walt & El Grupo
Disney Plus Originals
Artemis Fowl
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 105 – “The Surfing Corgi & Bee Dogs”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 107 – “Score”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 132 – “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”
One Day At Disney – Episode 128 – “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”
Available June 19th
101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
Big Sur: Wild California
Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
Schoolhouse Rock (S1)
Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
Disney Plus Originals
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Episode 108 – “Connections”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 106 – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”
Disney Family Sundays – Episode 133 – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”
One Day At Disney – Episode 129 – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”
Available June 26th
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Raven’s Home (S3)
Tarzan
Tarzan II
Disney Plus Originals
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 107 – “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”