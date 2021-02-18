Don’t miss this weekend’s concert with the J Morse Band

From the City of Apopka

The City of Apopka announced two artist changes to its Saturday Sounds series for the February 20th and 27th events. The J Morse Band will step-in for Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists Band this Saturday, while Leisure Chief will headline the February 27th event in place of Robert Harris Smooth Jazz.

The City began this series at the beginning of the new year, with concerts every weekend by artists such as Eugene Snowden, Are Friends Electric, the Tanner Keegan Band, Will N’ Ray, and Midnight Mayhem.