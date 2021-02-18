Don’t miss this weekend’s concert with the J Morse Band
From the City of Apopka
The City of Apopka announced two artist changes to its Saturday Sounds series for the February 20th and 27th events. The J Morse Band will step-in for Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists Band this Saturday, while Leisure Chief will headline the February 27th event in place of Robert Harris Smooth Jazz.
The City began this series at the beginning of the new year, with concerts every weekend by artists such as Eugene Snowden, Are Friends Electric, the Tanner Keegan Band, Will N’ Ray, and Midnight Mayhem.
The Saturday Sounds concert events are running every Saturday night from 5pm – 7pm, through May 29, 2021, held at the Apopka Amphitheater located at 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway in Apopka.
Saturday Sounds Artist Information
New Performer
February 20th: The J Morse Band
The J Morse Band is fronted by Joseph “Micah” Morse, a soulful Blues, soul, and rock singer from Marshall Texas. Micah brings his own flavor to classic and popular hits.
J Morse has been playing around the Florida area for the past 20 years.
New Performer
February 27th: Leisure Chief
Leisure Chief is a music collective, dedicated to crafting vibrations for the soul, the mind, and the body. Influenced by foundations of funk, soul, and jazz fusion, seamlessly bridging lyrical and instrumental-based music, they groove for the enjoyment of all music lovers. This seasoned group of musicians is based in Florida but can be seen touring around venues in the United States.
The Jon Cabrera Band is a tribute to Hip Hop, Pop, and Rock.
With the mentality of a jam band and the song selection of a wedding band, the Jon Cabrera Band epitomizes funky and fun. Their unique twist on Top 40 music is the perfect marriage between classic Top 40 Sing-Alongs and feel-good 90’s Hip Hop Grooves.
The Joey & Jenny band is a collaboration of top-notch professional musicians who bring a high-energy variety band that caters to all musical tastes. Joey Julia and Yesenia Ruiz have been performing for decades entertaining audiences from all over the world.
Decades of musicianship have shaped this duo’s ability to perform jazz, rock, country, pop, dance, and top 40. Joey & Jenny are also bilingual artists. Their song list also covers everything from salsa to merengue and bachata as well.
Experience, passion, and versatility are what make this band stand out from the rest.
Greye is a progressive Americana rock band. They’ve captivated thousands via their high octane shows up and down the Atlantic Coast and throughout the Midwest. With a vibe driven by powerhouse classic rock-styled vocalist Hannah Summer.
Cumberland Gap is a Central Florida band playing music from a broad range of styles and periods. From the classics of R&B and country to today’s modern rock, Cumberland Gap will surprise you with the song selection and variety of music with an energy that will make you stomp your feet.
April 10th: Hometown Showcase at Saturday Sounds featuring Bailey Callahan
Check back for times and additional information about this special concert after the Apopka BBQ Showdown.
April 17th: Life on Mars
From one of Orlando’s most well-known musicians and most respected producers, David Schweizer, comes the energetic and accomplished band of all-stars, Life on Mars! Bringing you unique renditions of songs you’ve loved through the decades.
This band brings fun to the stage!
April 24th: BeatleBeat Tribute Band to the Beatles
Based in Florida, this musical ensemble for over 20 years brings their nostalgic look of the music that changed the world to the city of Apopka. BeatleBeat will catapult you back to the ’60s with the timeless music of the Beatles in full costume show.
BeatleBeat starts with the 1964 Ed Sullivan era dressed in classic black suits and plays the hits from the Beatlemania days. Act 2 begins with 1967 Sgt. Pepper and moves up to 1970 Abbey Road.
Picnic baskets and coolers are permitted and encouraged, though there will be a limited number of vendors available as well. Seating will be socially-distanced in both the Amphitheater and the lawn area. In the Amphitheater, every other row will be blocked off, with two seats between groups. The lawn area is divided into squares with red lines to indicate where seating is unavailable.
If you would like to be a vendor at one or more of the concerts, please contact Carolyn at events@apopka.net or 407-703-1784.