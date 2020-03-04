From The Florida Department of Health and Orange County

To better serve and assist residents regarding concerns about the 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19), the Florida Department of Health has established a Call Center to answer general questions residents and visitors may have.

The Florida Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center is 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 7:00pm. Residents can also send questions via email at COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

For additional information, visit the Florida Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19.

In support of the state’s efforts, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) has established a Coronavirus Call Center phone number for Orange County, Florida residents. The phone number is 407-723-5004. The DOH-Orange Call Center is available Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 5:00pm.

We want to emphasize. Despite the recent confirm COVID-19 cases in Florida, the overall immediate threat to the public remains low. DOH-Orange has been planning and coordinating with our community partners to address any cases that might occur in Orange County. The procedures and protocols are in place.

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. As a reminder, the Florida Department of Health always recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;

Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;

Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;

(If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty); and

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

About the Florida Department of Health

The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county, and community efforts.

For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.