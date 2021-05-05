Many of Apopka’s residents that previously could not afford vision care now have the opportunity to see and improve their optical health

From National Vision and America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses is now open in Apopka and carries a wide selection of designer eyeglass frames, contact lenses and eyeglass accessories.

This new Apopka-based business, with National Vision as the parent-company, believes that everyone deserves to see their best to live their best, and America’s Best company mission is to help people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible.

Eye exams, beyond providing a prescription for eyeglasses and contact lenses, can detect hundreds of potential health concerns. By offering eye exams and a huge selection of frames at a low price, many of Apopka’s residents that previously could not afford vision care now have the opportunity to see and improve their optical health.

Apopka’s residents can now get a free eye exam by a professional optometrist with two pairs of eyeglasses for just $69.95. The store is equipped with state-of-the-art optometric equipment to ensure that customers get the best eye care available at a more affordable and accessible price.

Check out America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses located at Wekiva Riverwalk, 2189 East Semoran Boulevard, Apopka, FL 32703.

National Vision is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with more than 1,000 stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. National Vision is committed to making quality eye care and eyewear more accessible and affordable. The company operates five retail divisions: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, and Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer, and on select military bases offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs.