From the Orange County Newsroom

Construction is slated to begin in September or October 2020 for Orange County Parks and Recreation’s Magnolia Park to add several new amenities along the east shore of Lake Apopka. Located at 2929 S. Binion Road in Apopka, improvements include an eco-tourism building, restroom facilities, a pier for fishing and mooring, a dock, a pavilion, a playground, additional parking and interpretive signage for Lake Apopka.

“It is vital in this COVID environment to grow local outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Orange County District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore. “Magnolia Park and these coming improvements will be a gem in Orange County’s offerings.”

Friends of Lake Apopka, an advocacy group for the restoration of Lake Apopka, will help develop an educational display to show the lake’s history, including the long-term effects of local fertilizers in the water system and progress of the lake’s health.

“We have a strong partnership with Friends of Lake Apopka members, who have been supporters and advocates for the restoration of Lake Apopka and the Ocklawaha Chain of Lakes for several decades,” explained Matt Suedmeyer, Manager of Orange County Parks and Recreation. “We look forward to providing these long-awaited amenities in Magnolia Park for visitors to enjoy.”

A public meeting was held in October 2016 to share the plans with residents. As part of Orange County’s INVEST In Our Home for Life program, $4.1 million is budgeted for this District 2 project.