Along with a great slate of new movies and shows coming to Amazon Prime Video, the streaming service has teamed up with Austin’s SXSW Film Festival to show a mini-film festival online! It was canceled this year due to COVID-19, but the festival will go on showing almost 40 independent movies and short films. No Prime account is needed — the titles will be available to anyone with an Amazon account. The mini festival will run April 27 to May 6, and here’s a list of what will be available.
Here’s the complete list of new series and movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in May:
May 1
10 Fingers of Steel (1973)
A Cadaver Christmas (2011)
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)
Who Saw Her Die? (1980)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)
Fearless Young Boxer (1979)
Five Fingers of Steel (1982)
Friday The 13th Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)
Gloria (2014)
Green Dragon Inn (1977)
House Of D (2005)
Torso (1973)
I Hate Tom Petty (2013)
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)
Inferno (1980)
Night Train Murders (1975)
Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)
The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)
Lakeboat (2000)
Daughters of Darkness (1971)
Pathology (2008)
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)
Some Kind Of Hero (1982)
Sprung (1997)
The Final Countdown (1980)
The Whistle Blower (1987)
Walking Tall (1973)
Upload: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)
Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Boss: Season 1 (Starz)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)
Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
May 3
The Durrells: Season 4
May 7
The Hustle (2019)
May 8
The Goldfinch – Amazon Original movie (2020)
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal – Amazon Original special
May 10
Jack And Jill (2011)
May 11
Alias: Seasons 1-5
May 15
Seberg – Amazon Original movie (2020)
The Last Narc: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
May 17
Poldark: Season 5
May 19
Like Crazy (2011)
Trial By Fire (2019)
May 22
Rocketman (2019)
Homecoming: Season 2 – Amazon Original series
May 23
Come To Daddy (2020)
May 25
The Tracker (2019)
May 29
The Vast Of Night – Amazon Original movie (2020)