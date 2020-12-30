The month of January 2021 brings a list new titles coming to Netflix. A few highlights for the month include Cobra Kai Season 3, CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, and more…

Bonding season 2

50M2

The Netflix Afterparty

June and Kopi

January 1

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Monarca: Season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

January 2

Asphalt Burning

January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

January 7

Pieces of a Woman

January 8

Charming

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It’s a City

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Cobra Kai Season 3

January 10

Springbreakers

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

The Intouchables

January 12

Last Tango in Halifax season 4

January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

January 15

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

January 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

January 18

Homefront

January 19

Hello Ninja season 4

January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft

January 21

Call My Agent season 4

January 22

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

January 26

Go Dog Go

January 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom

January 29

Below Zero

The Dig

Finding Ohana

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

January 31