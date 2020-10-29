Look no further for everything coming to Netflix for the month of November. Highlights include movies that will get you in the mood for the holidays, including The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, A Christmas Catch and more. The Crown Season 4 premieres on November 15.
Here is the full list of everything coming to Netflix in November:
November 1
- 60 Days In season 5
- A Clockwork Orange
- Boyz n the Hood
- Casper
- Christmas Break-In
- Dawson’s Creek seasons 1-6
- Easy A
- Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
- Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
- Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
- Forged in Fire season 6
- Jumping the Broom
- Knock Knock
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath seasons 1-3
- Little Monsters (1989)
- Mile 22
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Piercing
- Platoon
- School Daze
- Snowden
- The Garfield Show season 3
- The Impossible
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Next Karate Kid
- Wheels of Fortune
- Yes Man
November 2
- Prospect
- Can You Hear Me season 2
November 3
- Felix Lobrecht: Hype
- Mother
November 4
- A Christmas Catch
- Christmas With A Prince
- Love and Anarchy
November 5
- Alone Together
- Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?
- Midnight at the Magnolia
- Operation Christmas Drop
- Paranormal
November 6
- Citation
- Country Ever After
- La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench
- The Late Bloomer
November 9
- Undercover season 2
November 10
- Dash and Lily
- A Lion in the House
- Trash Truck
November 11
- Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun
- The Liberator
- Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen is Born
- What We Wanted
November 12
- Yo, Adolescente
- Fruitvale Station
- Graceful Friends
- Ludo
- Prom Night
November 13
- American Horror Story: 1984
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- The Life Ahead
- The Minions of Midas
November 15
- A Very Country Christmas
- America’s Next Top Model seasons 19 & 20
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
- The Crown season 4
- Hometown Holiday
- Survivor seasons 20 & 28
- V for Vendetta
- November 16
- Loving
- Whose Streets?
November 17
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business season 4
- We Are the Champions
November 18
- El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies season 2
- Holiday Makeover with Mr. Christmas
November 19
- The Princess Switch: Switched Again
November 20
- Alien Xmas
- Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Voices of Fire
November 22
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
- Machete Kills
November 23
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
November 25
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
- El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son
- Wonderoos
November 25
- The Christmas Chronicles 2
- Great Pretender season 2
November 26
- Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
- Mosul
November 27
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
- The Call
- Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
- Don’t Listen
- Sugar Rush Christmas season 2
- Überweihnachten / Over Christmas
- Virgin River season 2
- La Belva / The Beast
November 28
- The Uncanny Counter
November 29
- Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
November 30
- The 2nd
- A Love So Beautiful
- Finding Agnes
- RUST CREEK
- Spookley and the Christmas Kittens