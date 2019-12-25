Inspiration

By Charles Towne

Well, here it is Christmas, the season to be jolly.

I was very busy counting our many blessings when Nancy walked into the room with a beautiful smile on her face.

I asked, “Tell me about it sweetie?”

“Tell you about what?”

“Why you are smiling?”

“Smiling? I’m not smiling!”

“Yes you are.” I said. “You have a great big beautiful smile on your face and I’m curious to know what you’re smiling about.”

“Oh that,” she said, “Well . I’m just happy!”

“l am always glad when you are happy sweet heart, so what are you happy about?”

“Well, let me tell you about it.”

“Please do,” I said

“Well, do you remember when I stuck that stick in my eye yesterday, and it hurt real bad?”

“Yes honey, I remember. I kissed it, and it was all better.”

“Oh, it wasn’t all that much better.” She said.

“Well, you said it was better.” “Yeah, sure, I suppose it was a little bit better.”

“That’s nice honey, is that the reason you were smiling?”

“Well sorta, I’m happy that I didn’t poke another stick in my eye today when I was back cutting the Christmas tree!”

“I guess that’s cause to be happy. No one wants to poke a stick in their eye. Hey, wait; did you say cutting a Christmas tree! Where were you cutting a Christmas tree?”

(Now you should know before I proceed that the only thing faintly resembling a Christmas tree in our neighborhood is growing in our neighbor’s yard. I was beginning to be a tad, just a tad mind you, concerned.)

“Back in the woods,” she said.

“Sweetheart, we don’t have any Christmas trees growing in our woods.”

“Oh, yeah. There is that.” She said. “But I looked around and found a lonely little tree, so I cut it down and set it up in the living room.”

By now, as you can imagine, my imaginer was working in overdrive, running amok through the halls and corridors of the squirrel cage of my mind if you will.

I couldn’t wait to see our “Christmas tree, so I followed my sweetie into the living room to discover that there are definitely different types of Christmas trees. ”

I am sure you have seen “Charlie Brown’s Christmas,” where he sets up his Christmas twig. Well, we had one just like it. A runty little magnolia tree with eleven leaves on it. The leaves were turning brown, so, using her creative genius, Nancy had spray painted each leaf those joyous holiday colors, red, green and white, and then she had hung a few ornaments on it. It was leaning a bit askew, like all scrawny little magnolias tend to do, but darn if it wasn’t the cutest little Christmas tree I have ever seen, and my wife is happy. God bless, and merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night,

ODE TO OUR CHRISTMAS TWIG

Oh Christmas twig, oh Christmas twig, How we love our Christmas twig!

Not too fancy… Not too big,

All blessings on our Christmas twig….

Christmas trees ain’t all the same

Some be puny, some be lame

Some humungous prices bring, others we… their glories sing .

Some in rich homes… Some in poor

Bringing great joy

And so much more

Some in forests dense abound

Some in shopping lots are found

On the white house lawn recall,

The largest Christmas tree of all!

But Nancy danced a little jig,

Round and round, our Christmas twig !

I can just imagine all you supposedly normal folks going around this Christmas season humming that tune and singing our song, and all of your friends will look at you sorta strange, but if they do its O.K., ‘cause you deserve it.

A CAREGIVER’S PRAYER

Our blessed heavenly Father, thank you for bringing my family and I great joy. Thank you for giving us the capacity to smile, and to laugh. Thank you so very much for creating us with the ability to see humor in the little things. Thank you Father for being you. I love you Lord, and I praise you with our laughter, and our praise. Thank you oh mighty God, in Jesus’ name I ask it, Amen