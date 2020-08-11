From the Orange County Newsroom

COVID-19 NUMBERS AND GOALS FOR THE WEEK

Orange County Government is now in day 151 of emergency activation. Priorities for the County continue to be to providing testing and relief resources for residents.

Since the pandemic began, Orange County has a total of 31,851 COVID-19 cases. The County increased by 133 confirmed positive cases since yesterday – which is one of the lowest numbers the County has had in months.

Positivity rate numbers in Orange County for the past two weeks are in the single digits. This is an optimistic sign that our community is following CDC guidelines and slowing the spread of the virus. However, health leaders urge everyone to follow guidelines and practice good hygiene to sustain this current trend.

Positivity Rates:

Orange County Overall (since March 2020): 11.6%

State of Florida Overall (since March 2020): 13.3%

Orange County 14-Day (July 27 to August 9, 2020): 7.6%

Orange County Single Day (August 9 only): 6.8%

TESTING, FACE MASKS AND HAND SANITIZER

Orange County Health Services continues to offer free COVID-19 testing at Econ Soccer Complex. Residents who are tested will receive free facemasks and hand sanitizer. Online appointments are now available for August 11 through 14.

Additionally, the Florida Division of Emergency Management will open a new mobile, drive-through testing site in Orange County. The new site will have the capacity to complete 500 tests each day. The County is working aggressively with the state to identify a location and dates for when this site will be accessible to our residents. The location of the new site will be determined on a later date.

Please visit ocfl.net/COVID19 for other testing sites across the County.

To date, the County has given away more than 7.5 million face masks and one million hand sanitizers. For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/PPE.

COVID-19 EVICTION DIVERSION PROGRAM

Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners will vote to approve the use of $20 million in CARES Act funding to assist residents who are in danger of facing eviction. The program’s objective is to provide a mutual solution for both landlords and residents.

More details will be shared during the Board meeting Tuesday morning at 9am. Residents can watch live at ocfl.net/OTVLive.

CARES ACT FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Orange County’s Micro-Grant Program for Home-Based Businesses launched on ocfl.net/OrangeCARES. As of Monday morning, 553 micro-grant applications were successfully submitted.

To date, the Orange CARES Act Funding for Small Businesses Program has approved the distribution of more than $42 million to small businesses.

Small businesses that are interested in applying for either the Small Business Grant Program, or the Micro-Grant Program for Home-based Businesses are urged to review all eligibility criteria and required documents before applying. More info on ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.

CARES ACT FOR INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES

The Orange CARES Program for Individual and Families continues to send out status emails to applicants. Those who applied on July 13 should receive their status email later this week. To date, a total of 28,748 households have been approved for funding, representing approximately $18 million for residents in need during this pandemic.

Residents are asked to be patient as the program team and Comptroller are working as quickly as possible to review applications and get funds to residents.