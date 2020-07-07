From the Apopka Police Department

Last week on Wednesday, July 1, The Apopka Voice received an online plea for help posted in the comments section under the original alert article, that read in part: “Leah is still missing. Please don’t let her become one of the ones no one ever finds again. Not a whole lot is being done currently. Please I beg you to help us. There is a lot more to this situation than is being released and Leah is in danger. Please help us. Please.”

On Monday, July 6, the Apopka Police Department confirmed that Leah Brown is currently still missing, stating, “We are following all leads provided.”

If you or anyone you know has any information on Leah Brown or the situation that would be helpful, please contact the Apopka Police Department directly at 407-703-1757 or apdtips@apopka.net.

Original alert below, with updates from May 26, 2020:

Leah Brown (16 years old) returned home and was left in the care of her parents. A short time later, the Apopka Police Department was notified that Leah had run away again. She was wearing blue jeans, brown thrasher shirt, black jacket with black shoes and carrying a replica Louie Vuitton bag and camo back pack.

The Apopka Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Apopka Police De-

partment at 407-703-1757 or apdtips@apopka.net.

Individuals with information can also call CRIME-

LINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

May 20, 2020

Leah Brown, 16 years old, was last seen on May 20, 2020 near the 1800 block of Lake Francis Drive, Apopka, Florida 32712.

It is unknown what Leah was wearing when she left the residence. She has a left nostril piercing and acne scaring on her cheeks. She is 5’02” and weighs 105 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

The Apopka Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or apdtips@apopka.net.