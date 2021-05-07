Tourist Development Tax collections received by Orange County for March 2021 were $17,632,300, a 26.9% decrease compared to March 2020

From the Orange County Newsroom

According to the Orange County COVID-19 news conference on Thursday, 46.17 percent of all Orange County residents 16+ have received at least one dose of the vaccine. (total 541,401), while 72.58 percent of Orange County residents 65+ have completed the vaccine series.

MISSING your second dose?

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced that if you have missed your second scheduled second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna only), you are eligible to receive your second dose at any Federal Retail Pharmacy, state-supported, or federally-supported vaccination site in the state.

It is important to remember to bring your vaccination card and the same brand of the second shot must be administered.

If you are missing your second dose of Pfizer, they may visit any one of the four walk-up vaccination site, or the drive-thru vaccination site at Barnette Park.

REMEMBER: Sign up for My Health Matters webinar before May 19

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Orange County Clerk of Courts will host a free virtual “My Health Matters” webinar on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. to raise awareness about mental health. Recognizing the rise of anxiety, stress, and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will share helpful resources available to Orange County residents.

Featured topics and partners include:

Mental Health Association of Central Florida

Heart of Florida United Way:

Orange Connects

Meditation Tips and Techniques

To register for the webinar, visit https://bit.ly/3tTElwg

For information on free online resource for mental health providers, visit www.ocfl.net/OrangeConnects through Orange County’s Orange Connects program.

TOURIST DEVELOPMENT tax collections data

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond announced that Tourist Development Tax (TDT) collections received by Orange County for March 2021 were $17,632,300, a 26.9 percent decrease compared to March 2020.

For more information, visit the Office of the Comptroller’s website to read its news release.

MORE ORANGE COUNTY UPDATES

WALK-UP vaccine sites at four rec center locations

According to the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, vaccination operations at the Orange County Convention Center will be complete by Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (the site is only offering second doses).

In the absence of the Convention Center, four recreation sites are now available. Each site will provide walk-up service from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday. Sites are closed on Monday. No appointment necessary. Pfizer vaccines offered.

In addition, Barnett Park now serves as a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site. Barnett Park vaccinations operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment necessary. Pfizer vaccines offered.

For more information on any of these sites, dial 3-1-1 or visit ocfl.net/VaccineSites.

LAST FIRST DOSE – South Trail Branch library

As a reminder, the state-supported vaccination site at the South Trail Branch of the Orange County Library System has completed administering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Following today, the site will only administer pre-scheduled second doses. The site will complete all second doses by Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

For a list of additional vaccines sites, visit ocfl.net/Vaccine.