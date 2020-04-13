From the Orange County News Room

If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19 and/or have symptoms, contact your health care provider or the Florida Department of Health in Orange County immediately. If it is determined you do not need to go to the hospital and can stay at home to recover, the Florida Department of Health recommends the following self-isolation tips to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community:

Stay at Home

If you are mildly ill with COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, isolate at home and consult the CDC’s recommendations on how long to isolate. You should restrict outside activities, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school or public areas. Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis.

Stay Away from Others

As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people. Use a separate bathroom, if available. Avoid all contact with pets and other animals, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that those infected limit contact with them until more information is known about the virus.

Wear a Facemask

Wear a facemask around other people. When someone coughs or sneezes, they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth, which may contain the virus. If you are not able to wear a facemask (e.g., it causes trouble breathing), cover your coughs and sneezes. People caring for you should also wear a facemask when around you.

Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

There are several things you can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in your home, including:

Cover your cough and sneezes.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap is not available, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid sharing personal items with other people in your household, such as dishes, towels and bedding.

Clean all surfaces that are touched often, including counters, tabletops and doorknobs. Use household cleaning sprays or wipes according to the label instructions.

Other practical tips include:

Wash bed sheets daily.

Change and wash your clothes daily.

Clean your toothbrush with alcohol after every use.

Disinfect your thermometer after each use.

Cover your couch with sheets that are washed daily.

Have food and groceries dropped off outside the house.

Take Care of Yourself

Even with a mild case of COVID-19, it is important you take care of yourself so you can get better.