$3 million dollars dedicated to the micro-grants for home-based businesses affected by the pandemic

From the Orange County Government Newsroom

Orange County Government is announcing an expansion of the CARES Act monies to include “micro-grants” to assist home-based businesses with three or less employees. The Orange CARES Micro-grant program is structured and designed to help support home-based business owners who were not previously eligible for the CARES Act Funding.

The Board of County Commissioners dedicated $3 million dollars to the micro-grant program. The $3 million dollars is in addition to the $65 million already allocated for the CARES Business Assistance program. Both programs will also include an increase to the payroll protection plan from $50,000 to $75,000.

“The micro-grant program is another way to provide monies to the countless home businesses that have been affected by the pandemic. The program is designed to help give some relief to these households,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings.

The micro-grants will range from $1,000 to $3,000 dollars. In order to prepare for home-based businesses to apply for the micro-grants, the County’s portal will shut down Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

The portal will reopen on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to accept applications for the micro-grants.

Please note there are many small business applications still in the portal that have only been partially completed. If the full application is not submitted by 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, the applications will be deleted. Small business applicants will have to reapply on August 10, 2020.

The CARES Act Funding supports business owners by bridging financial gaps that may have occurred due to lost revenue caused by the pandemic. The program criteria and information is now available online for home-based business owners at www.ocfl.net/OrangeCares .

The County is recommending that home businesses owners review the eligibility criteria and prepare their documents now so they are ready to apply come August 10, 2020.