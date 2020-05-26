Florida gas prices level off after rising 11 cents last week

By AAA

Florida drivers paid an average price of $1.88 per gallon on Memorial Day. That was 77 cents less than last year’s holiday, and the lowest Memorial Day gas price in 17 years.

Pump prices have been suppressed since February, due to Covid-19’s limiting effects on gasoline demand. Since that time, the state average declined a total of 66 cents per gallon, bottoming out at $1.76 on May 6. But now with more Floridians on the road, pump prices are beginning to bounce back.

As Florida reopens, gasoline demand is improving. Since sinking to a 75 percent deficit, gasoline demand in Florida is now down only 10-20 percent from a year ago.

“Gas prices are back on the rise now that Floridians are driving more, but it’s unclear how high they’ll go,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While additional price increases are possible in the coming weeks, drivers are currently in line for the cheapest summer at the pump in 15 years.”

Florida gas prices increased 11 cents last week. It’s the largest weekly increase since the pandemic began. Florida drivers are now paying 73 cents per gallon less than a year ago.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.00), Gainesville ($1.95), Fort Lauderdale ($1.91)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($1.80), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($1.83), Panama City ($1.84)

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $1.961 $1.958 $1.879 $1.780 $2.828 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $1.883 $1.883 $1.774 $1.785 $2.611 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $1.732 $1.732 $1.665 $1.642 $2.622 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.