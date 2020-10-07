Orange County is following the new U.S. Census deadline of October 31, 2020

Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County gave his first October news briefing on Monday covering an update on COVID-19 numbers, the US Census, reopening of parks and recreation, and helpful information on Jury Duty protocol.

NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT OF FLORIDA JURY TRIALS

Significantly smaller groups of jurors are summoned at a time and have arranged the jury room to assist with social distancing. The numbers of people in courtrooms are limited and personal sanitizer and specialized masks for jury panelists will be provided. Face shields and gloves will be provided upon request.

If you have been impacted financially or suffered a hardship because of COVID-19, you may request a 6-month postponement of your jury service. Jurors directly affected by COVID-19, experiencing symptoms or at high risk, may be eligible for an excusal from serving. Please carefully review the jury summons or information on the Circuit’s website if you have any questions.

For updates, please visit the circuit’s website – www.ninthcircuit.org. And follow them on Facebook or Twitter @NinthCircuitFL.

PARKS AND RECREATION

Orange County Parks & Recreation is announcing a phased re-opening for picnic pavilions, adult athletics, splash pads, and group camping effective Saturday, October 10.

Please note, there will be limitations on the number of people at pavilions and we all must still follow the CDC guidelines and the face-covering mandate still in effect. For our splash pads, they will be at 50% capacity.

Indoor facilities and outdoor basketball courts remain closed.

COVID-19 UPDATES/NUMBERS

As of Monday October 5, Orange County had a reported 41,055 cases.

There has been a loss of 483 Orange County residents to the coronavirus. That is an increase of four deaths from the weekend.

The Orange County two week positivity average is 4.4%. The average since the beginning of the pandemic in March is 11.4%. That is still below the statewide positivity average of 13.25%.

CENSUS

Orange County is following the new U.S. Census deadline of October 31, 2020.

Complete your short Census questionnaire today at my2020Census.gov.

For residents who do not have access to the internet, or are not comfortable using a computer, visit ocfl.net/CommunityAction to find a Census Kiosk at their nearest Orange County Community Center. The Centers are open Monday through Wednesday; from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kiosks will be cleaned after each use.