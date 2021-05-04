From the Orange County Newsroom

After reviewing Governor Ron DeSantis’ order lifting all COVID-19 emergency orders made on Monday, May 3, 2021, Mayor Jerry Demings provided this statement in response:

Media Statement Reference – Governor Desantis’ Executive Orders 21-101 and 102

In review of the governor’s executive orders, I am not surprised. He first indicated that the order would not take effect until July 1, 2021, and then quickly changed it to be “effective immediately.” He then offered new language that invalidates a local government’s ability to take action during a public health emergency. Orange County Government will continue to review its statutory authority and will respond accordingly. Governor DeSantis has been slow to act in responding to the pandemic, which has caused local elected officials (mayors) to take action to fill the void and keep their residents safe.

I want Orange County residents to know that I will continue to make decisions in the best interest of their health, safety and welfare and will not wait on the governor to tell me what to do.

This immediate past legislative session is proof positive of how the state is preempting local home-rule powers – that is not good for democracy.

When I ask myself, “What is really the purpose of the governor’s actions?” I conclude that his actions are part of a larger partisan strategy by the Republican Party to usurp the authority of Democrat-led urban counties and cities across America. We expect better from the governor of Florida.

Mayor Jerry L. Demings

VACCINE ELIGIBLITY EXPANDS TO ALL INDIVIDUALS

Late Thursday, April 29, 2021, the State Surgeon General announced vaccination eligibility to include non-Florida residents. This means all individuals 16+ are eligible for the vaccine in the state.

To learn more about this expansion, visit Orange County’s frequently asked questions webpage on the vaccine at ocfl.net/vaccineFAQs.

REQUEST MOBILE VACCINATION SITE FOR YOUR BUSINESS/ORGANIZATION

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has created a COVID-19 Business/Organization Mobile Vaccination Request form. Businesses or organizations can request a COVID-19 vaccination site at certain locations.

The online form is located at ocfl.net/IGotMyShot.

ORANGE COUNTY COVID-19 DRIVE-THRU VACCINATION SITE & TESTING

Orange County is now providing a free, convenient, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at Barnett Park. Note: This site also offers free COVID-19 testing, visit ocfl.net/testing for details.

Barnett Park COVID-19 Vaccines – 4801 W. Colonial Drive in Orlando; 7-days per week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Walk-ups only, no appointments (*Closed Memorial Day, Monday May 31)

WALK-UP SITES AT FOUR REC CENTER LOCATIONS

The Florida Department of Health is winding down vaccination operations at the Orange County Convention Center by May 22 and no longer offering first doses.

The following Orange County Recreation Center locations are available for walk-ups only beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, May 4:

Goldenrod Park Recreation Center Gymnasium

4863 N. Goldenrod Rd., Winter Park, FL 32792

Meadow Woods Recreation Center Gymnasium

1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

South Econ Recreation Center Gymnasium

3850 S. Econlockatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32829

West Orange Recreation Center Gymnasium

309 SW Crown Point Rd., Winter Garden, FL 34787

Operating hours for all the locations will be:

Tuesday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday through Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Visit www.ocfl.net/vaccine for more information.