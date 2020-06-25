Key highlights from Wednesday afternoon’s news conference included updates on testing, face covering mandate, and revised criteria for a small business to receive CARES Act funding

From the Orange County Newsroom

As testing continues, Orange County has seen another increase in positive COVID-19 cases, with 561 confirmed positive cases reported Tuesday. In total, the County has tested more than 114,000 individuals, with a positivity rate is 5.3 percent. On June 1, 2020, the positivity rate was 2.8 percent. Additional COVID-19 data related to Orange County include:

Median age in last two weeks for positivity: age 29

Deaths: 56

Hospitalizations today: 168 (Non-ICU:133/ICU:35)

According to Dr. Pino, Health Officer for the Department of Health in Orange County, 58 percent of all cases in Orange County have been diagnosed since June 11, 2020 — approximately 3,764 cases. There is a correlation to the increase in cases with social activity since Memorial Day weekend.

TESTING



Testing continues to be in high demand. The regional state-run free testing site at the Orange County Convention Center had a record-day in testing yesterday, with 1,426 tests administered.

Next week, Orange County Health Services will provide free testing at Downey Park from Monday, June 29, 2020 through Thursday, July 3, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. More details and additional testing sites will be available at ocfl.net/COVID19.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY AND FACE COVERINGS

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force met Wednesday, June 24, 2020 to discuss the rising number of COVID-19 cases, as well as the continued education for businesses and residents to voluntarily comply with wearing face coverings. The Task Force will meet again on a future date, yet to be announced.

Orange County has received numerous inquiries regarding the scope, meaning and interpretation of several parts of Emergency Executive Order No. 2020-23 made effective last Saturday largely regarding face coverings. In order to provide greater clarity and certainty concerning the meaning of those parts of Emergency Executive Order, the order has been updated with more exceptions and directions. The updated Order can be viewed by visiting the “Executive Orders” Tab on ocfl.net/COVID19, but key changes include:

Section 2. Face Coverings Required:

a. Wording added: Every person working, living, visiting, or doing business in Orange County is required to wear a Face Covering consistent with the current CDC guideline while in a place that is open to the public whether indoors or outdoors.

c. Clarified: Businesses are reminded that Executive Order 2020-12 requires that both employees and patrons of businesses that require employees and patrons to be within six (6) feet must wear a face covering, unless the wearing of the patron’s face covering would impede the patron’s service, in which case only the service provider must wear a face mask or covering.

e. Section added: Except as herein noted the Governor of Florida’s Executive Order 20-139 shall govern the residents and businesses in Orange County. All services and activities

permitted to be operated by the Governor’s Executive Orders in existence as of this

Emergency Executive Order and executed subsequent to this Emergency Executive

Order and/or approved by the Florida Department of Business and Professional

Regulation “DBPR” may operate in Orange County pursuant to the standards

contained herein and referenced by this Emergency Executive Order.

Section 3. Exceptions

ii. Underlined part added: Persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition. It is the intent of this provision that those individuals who cannot tolerate a face covering for a medical sense, or an other condition

which makes it difficult for them to utilize a face covering and function in public are not required to wear one. It is recognized that this requirement is broader than what might be considered to be a covered condition under the Americans with Disabilities Act;

vi.) Section added: Persons who are developmentally unable to comply including children who may not be able to effectively wear a face covering.

b. Section updated: This Order does not to employees Employees and patrons of first response, government, healthcare or medical, veterinarian, shelter or rehabilitation, childcare, utility providers, construction, or and transit agencies shall abide by their particular sector/business-specific face covering protocols consistent with CDC guidelines.

Orange County leadership again emphasized at the Wednesday news conference that it is imperative that residents wear a mask when unable to properly social distance to decrease the possibility of spreading the virus. Residents and business owners are urged to think of the safety of others.

CARES ACT FUNDING FOR RESIDENTS AND BUSINESSES

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners approved changes on Tuesday to the Orange CARES Small Business Grant Program in order to allow more local businesses to qualify for funding. A small business is now eligible for the program under the following criteria:

Received $50,000 or less in Federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans, with proof of funding, and/or

100 employees or less

The County has approved more than 1,000 Small Business Grant applications, which translates into approximately $10 million for small business owners.

The Individual and Family Assistance Program continues to process applications for eligibility. There are more than 30,000 applications to be reviewed, with 11,200 submitted on Monday, June 22, 2020 alone. The program anticipates processing 5,000 applications every week. As of Friday, June 19, 2020, 3,500 applications have been processed and submitted to the Comptroller for direct payment to residents. Orange County will announce the next opening date for applications soon.

For more information about both programs, including eligibility criteria, required documents, and frequently asked questions, visit ocfl.net/OrangeCARES.