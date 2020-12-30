From the Orange County Newsroom

Vaccine updates

At Monday’s news conference, Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer received the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine.

Last week, Orange County received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, which included 16,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Since December 26, the County has been focusing on vaccinating its EMS workers in Orange County. For more information about this effort, visit the County’s newsroom.

For the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County is rolling out a strategy to vaccinate the 65+ population in Orange County. Stay updated:

Visit ocfl.net/Vaccine

Download the OCFL Alert app or text OCFLCOVID to 888777 to receive vaccine updates

to receive vaccine updates Follow Orange County Government on its social media channels and the local media

You can also provide your email address at ocfl.net/Vaccine to stay updated. Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, 3-1-1 will be able to help register residents and help those with language barriers register to make vaccination appointments.

For a snapshot of the latest COVID-19 statistics in Orange County, visit ocfl.net/Covid19Snapshot. The snapshot updates Monday through Friday.

COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program extended

The COVID-19 Eviction Diversion Program deadline has been extended to January 29, 2021. The County will keep the online application portal open until funds are depleted.

The tenant prescreen portion of the application process has been eliminated. The program will continue to operate in partnership with the Orange County Bar Association, Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida, and other local legal assistance nonprofit agencies.

Visit ocfl.net/EvictionDiversion for a full list of eligibility criteria and required documents.

Testing extended

Orange County Government’s Health Services Department has extended COVID-19 testing through January 30, 2021, at Barnett Park. The testing site will continue to operate 7 days per week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site will be open on December 31 but closed on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021.

Both PCR/molecular and rapid tests are available to residents at this site. Due to the high demand for testing, entrance to the site usually closes prior to 5 p.m. in order to accommodate all cars in line. Please plan to be in the vehicle waiting line prior to noon. Families who are being tested are asked to be in the same vehicle together.

For more information, visit ocfl.net/Testing and click on #1 on the testing map.

United Way COVID-19 Survey

Heart of Florida United Way is conducting a community-wide survey to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people throughout Central Florida.

Please complete the survey available online and which can be accessed directly at HFUW.org/COVIDsurvey