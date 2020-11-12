Online gift shopping and contact-free toy drop-off added this year to allow for safe collections

From the Orange County Newsroom

Since its first event in 2011, the Orange County Mayor’s Toy Drive has distributed more than 45,000 toys to children and families in need during the holiday season. In 2019, Orange County employees and the community generously donated more than 4,200 toys.

For 2020, the Toy Drive is more important than ever. With many Orange County families affected by the coronavirus, some may need a little extra support to make their holiday joyous and bright – and a single toy donation can do just that!

With this in mind, Mayor Demings launched the toy drive with additional participation opportunities to ensure safety during the annual holiday drive.

In effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and safely collect toys, this year Orange County employees and residents have three options: (1) donate online, (2) drop off toys at county-wide collection sites, and (3) participate in a contact-free drive-thru event to donate toys on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Suggested Toys

Each year, the toy drive invites residents to drop off a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children ages 18 and under. All donations benefit several Orange County youth and family agencies.

Toy Ideas

Books

Basketballs

Soccer balls

Model cars

Trucks

Sporting equipment

Craft kits

Junior board games

Dolls

Barbie sets

Lego sets

Tonka toys

Action figures and sets

Skateboards

Helmets

Tea sets

Residents are encouraged to purchase a new, unwrapped toy and either drop-off in person or make an online donation. It is recommended that add-on items be included with some toys, e.g. batteries with electronic toys, or crayons with a coloring book. Gift cards, direct cash and plush toys cannot be accepted.

Two Ways To Give

Online shopping donations will be accepted until Monday, December 7, 2020

In-person donations will be accepted until Monday, December 14, 2020

Shop, Drop and Make a Difference Drive-Thru Event

Stuff, Knightro, Shades, Kingston and Scooter will join forces with Mayor Demings to collect toys, while local heroes from Orange County Fire Rescue will ‘show and tell’ emergency response vehicles. This drive-thru event will take place Monday, November 23, 2020, from

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the following locations:

Silver Star Recreation Center: 2801 North Apopka-Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818

Downey Park: 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825

(Contactless Donation Drive-Thru Event to occur simultaneously)