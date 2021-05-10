As your Representative in Congress, every month Val Demings shares the most recent opportunities for federal grants in District 10. Grants are available to individuals, non-profit organizations, and state or local government entities. Federal funding is extremely competitive and limited in availability. It is Demings’ hope that this information will be a helpful resource for you in the grants process. For more information about getting started and the application process, please visit www.grants.gov, or contact Erin Waldron, Demings’ Director of Economic and Community Development, at 202-225-2176. Additional Information

Are you eligible for a federal grant?

What are your next steps?

Learn how to write grant applications Upcoming Grant Opportunities PRIME Grant – Small Business Administration Award Ceiling: $250,000

Application Deadline: May 20, 2021

Description: The purpose of this Funding Opportunity is to invite proposals for funding from private, non- profit microenterprise development organizations; microenterprise development programs run by State/Local/Tribal Governments; or Indian tribes interested in providing assistance and guidance to disadvantaged microentrepreneurs and/or microenterprise development organizations for the purposes stated in this announcement.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=332958 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention – Department of Homeland Security Award Ceiling: $2,000,000

Application Deadline: May 25, 2021

Description: The FY21 TVTP Grant Program seeks to provide funding to implement local prevention frameworks and explore innovative approaches to preventing targeted violence and terrorism. Applications are being sought in three application tracks: Promising Practices-Single Project, Promising Practices-Multiple Projects, and Innovation.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=332324 Supportive Housing for the Elderly Program – Department of Housing and Urban Development Award Ceiling: $20,000,000

Application Deadline: May 26, 2021

Description: HUD is providing Capital Advance funding and project rental subsidies for the development and ongoing operation of supportive rental housing for very low-income persons, aged 62 years or older. This funding, leveraged with other financing sources, will expand affordable housing opportunities that are physically designed and that have a robust set of services that will allow seniors to live independently and age in community.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=330834 Environmental Justice Small Grants Program – Environmental Protection Agency Award Ceiling: $75,000

Application Deadline: June 1, 2021

Description: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working to improve the environment and public health conditions of low-income communities and communities of color through the advancement of racial equity and environmental justice. This funding announcement supports the priorities detailed in President Biden’s Executive Order 13985 titled Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government and Executive Order 14008 titled Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. EPA continues to make effective responses to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the climate crisis top priorities. To address these multiple crises, this announcement places emphasis on projects focusing on COVID-19 impacts, as well as climate and disaster resiliency. Additionally, EPA is emphasizing projects addressing diesel pollution in underserved communities living near ports and railyards as part of EPA’s Ports Initiative (see details further described in this solicitation). Finally, to promote equitable accessibility to EPA grant funding and to assist small entities, approximately half of the total available funding under this announcement is intended to be reserved for small non-profit organizations with 10 or fewer full-time employees subject to the quality of applications received and other relevant considerations.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=331855 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act – Department of Justice Award Ceiling: $125,000

Application Deadline: June 2, 2021

Description: Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA) program funds are used to improve the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement officers through the implementation of peer support, training, family resources, suicide prevention, and other promising practices for wellness programs. With this funding, the COPS Office supports projects that allow for the identification and expansion of promising practices and produces knowledge products that follow the principles of good guidance: Quality-driven, with an emphasis on action statements to drive promising practices and reduce variations in performance Evidence-based, with recommendations that are consistent with the weight of the best available evidence identified through systematic review Accessible, with clear language and manageable lengths that are appropriate and relevant for the law enforcement field Memorable, to encourage immediate actions or aid for the complex situations law enforcement professionals face

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=333042 Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants – Department of Agriculture Award Ceiling: $1,000,000

Application Deadline: June 4, 2021

Description: The Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) Program provides financial assistance to enable and improve distance learning and telemedicine services in rural areas. DLT grant funds support the use of telecommunications-enabled information, audio and video equipment, and related advanced technologies by students, teachers, medical professionals, and rural residents. These grants are intended to increase rural access to education, training, and health care resources that are otherwise unavailable or limited in scope.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=331151 Tax Counseling for the Elderly – Department of the Treasury Total Funding: $11,000,000

Application Deadline: June 4, 2021

Description: The Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) Program offers FREE tax help to individuals who are age 60 or older. The Act authorizes the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to enter into agreements with private or public nonprofit agencies and organizations, which will provide training and technical assistance to volunteers who provide FREE tax counseling and assistance to elderly individuals in the preparation of their federal income tax returns. This Act authorizes an appropriation of special funds, in the form of grants, to provide tax assistance to persons age 60 years of age or older. Applicants must be experienced in coordinating volunteer programs, with experience in income tax return preparation. Tax return preparation assistance is provided to elderly taxpayers during the usual period for filing federal income tax returns, which is from January 1 to April 15 each year. However, the program activities required to ensure that elderly taxpayers receive efficient and quality tax assistance can be conducted year-round.

More Information: https://www.grants.gov/web/ grants/view-opportunity.html? oppId=333037 Recently Awarded in District 10 COVID-19 Medical Staffing Funding – Department of Homeland Security Recipient: Florida Division of Emergency Management

Award: $12,221,251.01

Description: During the incident period, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the public requiring emergency response and protective measures. In response to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the State of FL activated its Emergency Response Center, provided medical services/assistance throughout the state to area hospitals, alternate care sites, testing Sites and other facilities. This included Medical Services for: Disease testing, treatment, diagnosis for Covid-19 and provide staff at enhanced medical facilities, alternate care sites, or other temporary medical facilities for the period of November 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021. In addition, staff were provided for the expansion of capacity within an existing medical facility and community-based testing sites for COVID-19 Pandemic. COVID-19 Materials and Supplies Funding – Department of Homeland Security Recipient: Florida Division of Emergency Management

Award: $69,894,340.19

Description: This award provides $69,894,340.19 in federal funding to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) for the Public Assistance Program for FEMA-DR-4486-FL, (COVID-19 Pandemic). This funding is for materials and supplies related to the public health emergency for the period covering August 2020 to October 2020. COVID-19 Protective Measures Funding – Department of Homeland Security Recipient: Florida Division of Emergency Management

Award: $23,061,378.33

Description: This award provides $23,061,378.33 in federal funding to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) for Emergency Protective Measures as a result of FEMA-DR-4486-FL (COVID-19 Pandemic). Hurricane Irma Debris Removal – Department of Homeland Security Recipient: Orange County Government

Award: $5,495,325.19

Description: This award provides $5,495,325.19 in federal funding to Orange County for Debris Removal as a result of FEMA-DR-4337-FL (Hurricane Irma). During the incident period, Hurricane Irma made landfall with hurricane force winds, heavy rain, and storm surge which generated approximately 470,193.21 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 610 cubic yards of construction and demolition (C&D) debris on roads and public property, including right of ways, throughout Orange County. This created a threat to the general public requiring emergency response. Railroad Trespassing Suicide Prevention Grant Program – Department of Transportation Recipient: SunRail Commuter Rail System/Florida Department of Transportation

Award: $79,000

Description: The proposed project will allow Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the owner of the Central Florida Rail Corridor (CFRC)/SunRail Commuter Rail System, to develop a suicide intervention, outreach, and training program. FDOT will use the developed program and partner with the Mental Health Association of Central Florida to train CFRC/SunRail Frontline personnel, Law Enforcement, and Shelter Organizations (FLESO). CFRC would mobilize its railroad suicide prevention efforts and utilize Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) and Laser Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) surveillance systems, to identify vulnerable persons in crisis. Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Grant – Department of Transportation Recipient: Orlando International Airport

Award: $36,372,038

Description: This grant provides economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport. Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Concessions Grant – Department of Transportation Recipient: Orlando International Airport

Award: $5,260,599

Description: This grant provides economic relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees to on-airport car rental, on-airport parking, and in-terminal concessions located at primary airports. American Rescue Plan Act Funding for Health Centers – Department of Health and Human Services Recipient: Community Health Centers of Winter Garden

Award: $14,148,500

Description: The American Rescue Plan Act provides one-time funding for a 2-year period of performance to support health centers funded under the Health Center Program to prevent, mitigate, and respond to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and to enhance health care services and infrastructure. American Rescue Plan Act Funding for Health Centers – Department of Health and Human Services Recipient: Health Care Center for the Homeless

Award: $6,475,500

Description: The American Rescue Plan Act provides one-time funding for a 2-year period of performance to support health centers funded under the Health Center Program to prevent, mitigate, and respond to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and to enhance health care services and infrastructure. Support of Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) using Integrated Modeling – Department of Health and Human Services Recipient: Kid Risk, Inc.

Award: $500,000

Description: The Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) began in 1988 with the objective of wild poliovirus (WPV) eradication and ultimate full poliovirus eradication. CDC was one of the founding partners of the GPEI, and polio eradication remains an agency-wide priority. The GPEI has made tremendous progress toward global eradication with WPV circulating in only 2 countries in 2020, Afghanistan and Pakistan, down from 125 countries in 1988. This announcement requests the awardee to expand upon their work as part of CDC’s GPEI support, as well as modeling issues regarding control and elimination of other Vaccines and Preventable Diseases (VPD). Center for Advanced Manufacturing Excellence: Florida MEP Center – Department of Commerce Recipient: Florida Makes, Inc.

Award: $4,210,215

Description: Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) is a public-private partnership, designed from inception as a cost-share program. Federal appropriations pay one-half, with the balance for each Center funded by state / local governments and/or private entities, plus client fees. This cost-share model contributes to MEP’s success. A GAO study found that because client fees give manufacturers a higher stake in the outcome of services, the positive impact on their businesses is greater. Meanwhile, public funding allows smaller manufacturers to afford services. As a public-private partnership, the Program delivers a high return on investment to taxpayers. For every dollar of federal investment in FY 2019, the MEP National Network generated $33.80 in new sales growth and $32.20 in new client investment. This translates into $4.7 billion in new sales. During this same time, for every $1,221 of federal investment, the Network created or retained one manufacturing job. Early Head Start – Emergency Supplemental Grant – Department of Health and Human Services Recipient: Community Coordinated Care for Children, Inc.

Award: $315,114

Description: This Administration for Children and Families grant is awarded to public or private non-profit organizations, including community-based and faith-based organizations, or for-profit organizations that seek to provide a high-quality, comprehensive birth-to-five program incorporating both Head Start and Early Head Start funding, or to provide for Head Start only or Early Head Start only, to children and families residing in Osceola, Seminole, and Orange Counties, Florida. This one time supplement will assist with preventing, preparing, and responding to COVID-19 within the program.