By Allen Brown

The healing qualities of massage therapy have become intrinsically linked to helping calm both the mind and the body. The soothing and restorative properties of a good massage are undeniable, so it comes as no surprise that people try their best to fit in a massage any way they can. Luckily there are plenty of options for a quality massage, whether from a certified massage therapist, from a partner, or from a massage device – they all work to bring relief.

One of the most effective methods would easily be to use a massage chair. These genius innovations allow much more functionality when it comes to massaging methods compared to handheld massage guns, and it’s a lot easier to get a massage when you need it, rather than booking appointments with a massage therapist. While they do help you relax, they actually do much more than that.

Here are some of the benefits of a massage chair.

Drastically Reduces Chronic Injury Risk

Chronic injuries and pain are too often ignored; while they may seem insignificant at first, as you age and over time they can become more than just a nagging ache. Long-term pain in your back is especially problematic as it leads to a stiffer neck and a stiff lower back which limits your movement. These can be dramatically exacerbated by arthritis or low levels of physical activity. Massaging your muscles and removing physical stress from these high-risk areas of your body will drop the risk of chronic injuries and pain, giving you much more freedom to live a longer and healthier life.

Stimulates Blood Flow

Committing to a healthy lifestyle is not just about eating the right foods and getting in enough exercise; you also need to make sure that your blood flow and circulation are working right as well. How does a massage chair factor into this? Looking at these Osaki chairs, you can see that there are places for your legs to fit snugly into the cushioned areas where they will be massaged, helping stimulate blood flow. The ability to stimulate blood flow to your extremities is important in reducing the risk of developing varicose veins and keeping blood stimulated at a normal rate. This also applies to your back and buttocks as well. If you sit a lot during the day for work, like in an office, then a massage chair could help lower your risk of bad circulation from inactivity.

Relieves Stress and Stress-Related Issues

Many of those aches and pains you feel in day-to-day life are often considered a result of physical stressors, and you easily notice them because this is how your body is set up – to tell you when you’re taking on too much stress. Even emotional stress is noticeable, like when you’re overwhelmed from work duties. Both of these types of stresses will take a toll on your health. High blood pressure can be damaging to the heart over time, so a massage chair doesn’t just relax you, it helps reduce stress both physically by relieving pain, and by allowing you to unwind in comfort. If you’re facing constant stress, then a massage chair is certainly a good option to consider.

Treats Lower Back Pain

In the chronic injuries section, it was mentioned that the lower back is a highly susceptible area of the body for long-term pain, but it bears repeating how much the lower back plays a part in soreness and aches. The lower back helps you move in so many different ways, so it needs to be protected from damage and pain. Relaxing your muscles so they aren’t wound up tight is part of the protection that helps your lower back, and it is exactly what a good massage chair does.

Lowers Post-Workout Soreness

The period after a workout is one that can either feel great or terrible, depending on who you talk to. The condition of soreness actually has a name, DOMS, which stands for delayed onset muscle soreness. This soreness can make recovery harder, movement more restricted, and it doesn’t feel all that great (again, depending on who you ask). Massage chairs help break up blood flow so it circulates better and keeps the muscles from knotting, which helps prevent further injury. It’s why you often see massage chairs in commercial gyms.

Increases Energy Levels

Going back to the topic of blood flow, the amount of blood that is able to flow freely throughout your body increases oxygenation of the body. Cells in your muscles need oxygen, your organs need blood, and your brain needs both, so improving this can allow you to take advantage of higher levels of energy. Combine that with the ability to relax your mind, and you can see how beneficial it truly can be to use a massage chair regularly.

The benefits of a massage stretch far beyond just the relaxation it provides. As you can see, there are plenty of excellent additional health benefits that one should consider in order to feel like a more rejuvenated version of yourself.