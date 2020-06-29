Florida requires certain vaccines to be administered before children may enroll and attend daycare or school

From the Florida Department of Health in Orange County

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) is urging parents to prepare their children now for the upcoming school year by attending the Back-to-School Immunization event running July 20 through August 8, 2020.

This free immunization event hosted by DOH-Orange has been planned so parents can vaccinate their children and obtain their DH680 form for school. Don’t wait, vaccinate!

WHO: Orange County Public School (OCPS) students and children (4 years to 18 years of age) entering, attending, or transferring to Florida schools.

WHAT: Free school-required immunization shots and/or the certified DH680 form (child must be present for 680 forms).

HOW: Appointments ONLY. Call 407-723-5004 to make an appointment.

WHEN: July 20 through August 8, 2020 (Mon. – Friday 8am – 3pm); open Saturday, July 25 and August 8, 2020 / No Sundays

WHY: Florida requires certain vaccines to be administered before children may enroll

and attend daycare or school.

Know Before You Go:

For ages 4 years to 18 years of age only

Bring student’s current shot record

Bring child’s birth certificate, passport, or other government issued ID

One parent or guardian per child

Parent or Guardian must bring a valid ID

For 680 forms child must be present

No College vaccines

No Religious Exemptions

Those with private insurance and Medicaid can go directly to their medical care provider and obtain the same services.

A certified DH680 immunization form is required for school and daycare entry, and is provided at no charge when vaccinations are received. If a client only needs a DH680 form, an administrative fee may apply. Child must be present for 680 forms. For additional information, visit http://orange.floridahealth.gov.

