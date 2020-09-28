From the Apopka Historical Society

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 10th at 11 a.m. to join the Apopka Historical Society, the VFW Post 10147 Altamonte Springs/Apopka, and the Apopka High School JROTC Color Guard at Kit Land Nelson Park for the Local Heroes Street Sign Dedication ceremony, dedicating Apopka streets to those area military personnel who died in service to our country.

The ceremony will include the solemn roll call of the servicemen used at Apopka Memorial Day ceremonies. When a serviceperson fails to answer roll call a bell peals.

Surviving brother, Harvey Caldwell, 90, his wife Barbara, friends Betty Land, and Mary Elizabeth Risener Wheeler will assist in dedicating the sign for PFC Harold Caldwell who left for the war in Europe from East 1st Street, not to return alive.

Social distancing is required and masks encouraged at the outdoor event at the corner of East 1st Street and South Park Avenue at Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka. Dressing in red, white, and/or blue, or your official military attire is suggested.

Following the ceremony, the Museum of the Apopkans and the Military Museum at VFW Post

10147 will be open for two hours for limited numbers of properly masked visitors.

“Apopka has always embraced current and former military. We greatly appreciate the

street dedications that the historical society and Dr. Phyllis Olmstead are placing throughout the city to recognize Apopka’s fallen servicemen,” Col-R. Loretta Forlaw, PhD, RN reflected in preparation of VFW Post 10147 for the event as Chief of Staff under

Commander Andy Anderson.

Thanks go out to FastSigns Apopka who has been producing and erecting the signs with the aid of the engineers and the City of Apopka maintenance department. Loomis Family Funeral Home is graciously providing a tent and chairs for the senior survivors of the heroes.

Additional tours of the Museum of the Apopkans can be scheduled for Wednesdays and

Thursdays 12pm – 4pm and Saturdays 9am – 12pm, masks and social distancing mandatory.

Volunteers are needed to help with projects to preserve the history of the Apopka area. Email the museum at Museum@USA.com or submit a contact form on ApopkaMuseum.com to help with projects. You can join the museum on the website with a credit card or submit a check at the Museum or by US Mail. Make donations at https://apopkamuseum.square.site/.