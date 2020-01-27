From the Orange County Clerk of Courts Office

Engaged and ready to “tie the knot”? Consider saying “I do” with the Orange County Clerk of Courts. Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell will perform a special group wedding ceremony on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, 2020, in the jury room of the downtown Orlando courthouse at 1:00 p.m.

For the first time in recent history, the ceremonies will be held inside a beautifully decorated jury room for up to 30 couples during a mass wedding ceremony.

“I want to provide a special day for couples getting married at the courthouse, and this annual ceremony is a great way to do this,” said Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell.

For Valentine’s Day only, couples will receive a package which includes the wedding ceremony fee, commemorative certificate, and wedding photos to remember the important milestone for a $50 fee.

If you’d like to participate in the wedding event, you and your future spouse can register by going to our website at www.myorangeclerk.com . Please note you need to obtain your marriage license first before registering for the event. For Florida residents, there are a few requirements that may require a 3-day waiting period to be married. Visit the marriage section of our website for more details on the requirements.

For those looking for a more intimate and private setting, individual wedding ceremonies can be performed at the courthouse ceremony room and at any of our branch locations on Valentine’s Day or any other date we are open for business with or without an appointment.