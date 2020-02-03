From the Museum of the Apopkans

Apopka Historical Society call for nominations, McGee family presentation, and 2020 meeting dates

Oren Stephens will discuss the well-known Apopka McGee family. Their home was located at the corner of McGee and Fourth Street/Main Street/S.R.441. He will speak on Sunday, February 23 at 1:30 p.m. It will be held at 122 E 5th Street, Apopka at the Museum of the Apopkans.

The same meeting will include the election of the 2020 board of the Apopka Historical Society. Nominate yourself or someone else at the open February 8th board meeting at the Museum of the Apopkans. You may also make nominations to the society president, Francina Boykin, via email to Museum@USA.com or submit a contact form on ApopkaMuseum.wixsite.com/Museum. You can join the museum on the website with a credit card or you may submit a check at the Museum or by US Mail.

List of Meetings and Event Dates:

5 February City Hall Council Meeting Commissioner Alonzo Williams Recognition

City Hall Council Meeting 8 February Open Board Meeting Board Nominations

23 February Annual Member Meeting McGee Family—Oren Stephens, Elections

27 February Open Guest Tour Orange County Regional History Center Staff

7 March Open Board Meeting

4 April Open Board Meeting

2 May Open Board Meeting

3 May General Member Meeting

6 June Open Board Meeting

11 July Open Board Meeting

1 August Open Board Meeting

2 August General Member Meeting

5 September Open Board Meeting

3 October Open Board Meeting

7 November Open Board Meeting Board Nominations for 2021

5 December Open Board Meeting

6 December General Member Meeting Board Election and Installment

Apopka Historical Society Board Call for Nominations

Nominate yourself or someone else for the Apopka Historical Society Board at the open board meeting on February 8th at the Museum of the Apopkans. You may also make nominations to the society president, Francina Boykin, via email at Museum@USA.com or submit on the Contact form on ApopkaMuseum.wixsite.com/Museum.

Elections will be held Sunday, February 23 at 1:30 p.m. at 122 E 5th Street, Apopka at the Museum of the Apopkans. The same meeting will include a presentation by Oren Stephens about the McGee family.

Volunteers are needed at the Museum to maintain artifacts, be docents (give tours), and help with committee work. You can join the museum on the website ApopkaMuseum.wixsite.com/Museum with a credit card or you may submit a check-in person at the Museum or by US Mail.