From Orange County News Room

Thirteen law enforcement agencies across Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard Counties are on a mission to save lives with the launch of Operation Vision Zero, a high visibility enforcement and public awareness campaign calling on drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to exercise greater caution and obey Florida’s traffic safety laws when on the road.

The first wave of Operation Vision Zero enforcement began on February 27, 2020 and will continue throughout the month. March is the second highest month for pedestrian and bicyclists injuries and fatalities in these four counties.

Each participating law enforcement agency has identified corridors and intersections within their jurisdiction with a high representation of traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. These locations are referred to as Vision Zero Zones.

In each Vision Zero Zone, special attention will be directed towards drivers who speed, fail to yield and stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, and those passing bicyclists too closely. Officers will also be on the lookout for pedestrians crossing the street outside of a crosswalk or failing to wait for the walk signal before crossing, and for bicyclists who do not obey traffic signs and signals, ride against traffic, or ride at night without lights and reflectors.

“Operation Vision Zero is a high visibility enforcement campaign that brings law enforcement agencies across four counties together in this fight toward zero traffic crashes resulting in serious or fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists on our roads,” said Amanda Day, Communications Lead for Alert Today Florida. “Working together isn’t just critical, it’s a necessity to save lives.”

Operation Vision Zero runs through March 2020. Officers will use discretion in issuing citations or warnings to violators, with the main goal to not only educate drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians about Florida’s traffic laws but also the role they play in sharing the road responsibly to improve the safety of everyone.