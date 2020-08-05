Enrollment paperwork, lists of supplies, materials, immunizations and more can be a struggle for any parent to navigate – but particularly for those whose first language is not English, or who struggle with literacy or reading comprehension.

From Adult Literacy League

With Orange County Public Schools’ surprise announcement last week about an earlier start date for students, parents are likely feeling the rush to get all “back-to-school” materials turned into to their child’s school. Enrollment paperwork, lists of supplies, materials, immunizations and more can be a struggle for any parent to navigate – but particularly for those whose first language is not English, or those who struggle with literacy or reading comprehension. In fact, 1 in 5 adults in Central Florida read at or below a 5th grade level.

Adult Literacy League (ALL) is a nonprofit that focuses on educating adults in the community by providing courses such as ESOL, general education, math and citizenship.

This week, they are offering virtual back-to-school help sessions led by ALL instructors.

These sessions will be held on Thursday, August 6 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, August 7 from 10 am to 1 pm and will serve as a resource for parents to receive help reading and understanding their children’s school paperwork. Those interested can register by emailing GSolomon@AdultLiteracyLeague.org.

For those who aren’t able to attend these help sessions, ALL provides year-round English literacy courses for adults in the tri-county area. More information can be found at www.adultliteracyleague.org.