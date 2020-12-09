Nonprofit to spotlight gift ideas for everyone in the family

From Goodwill Industries of Central Florida

Looking to do good while checking off your gift list this holiday season? Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has you covered.

With the holidays here, Goodwill wants to help everyone fulfill their wish lists. Every day the nonprofit receives thousands of gently used donations, including valuable collector’s items such as art, vinyl records and pop culture memorabilia.

On Thursday, December 10, Goodwill is going to post a series of Holiday Spectacular videos on their social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), each showcasing a selection of gift ideas, ranging from antiques to what’s hot and trending. All items featured will be available for purchase online at ShopGoodwill.com/Orlando and Good Finds Central Florida. social media designed to showcase a selection of gift ideas that will be available to purchase.

Ninety cents of every dollar spent at Goodwill’s two e-commerce platforms, as well as its 30 retail stores across Central Florida, is used to help someone in the community connect with job training and/or job placement assistance – which is now needed more than ever as a result of job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1959, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida has provided vocational and job placement services to tens of thousands of people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. With 30 retail stores and 20 Donation Xpress locations in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Lake and Volusia counties, Goodwill directly channels more than 90 percent of its annual revenue into programs that enable individuals to secure long-term employment and become self-sufficient. For more information about Goodwill Industries of Central Florida, visit www.goodwillcfl.org, “like” GoodwillCFL on Facebook or follow @goodwillcfl on Twitter.