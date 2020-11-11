By John Davis

It’s been a hot minute since live poker tournaments have been allowed and players have come out in their droves to support the Pinktober Series hosted by the Seminole Hard Rock in Tamp Bay, Florida.

Online Poker Gets Big Bump in 2020

Data suggests the online poker market could have risen by as much as 30% this year and a report by Global Market Insights suggests online gambling will continue to grow into a $160-billion industry by 2026.

The allure of live events will never disappear completely, though, and tournaments have begun popping again after a nearly three-month absence. The Mid-States Poker Tour was one of the first series to return to the tables in August. Its first tournament – at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa – had 538 entries, smashing the previous record of 238 for a Tour event.

Those kinds of numbers added to the success of the Pinktober Series, is the latest sign that the live tournament scene is getting back to normal in America. However, in the intervening period, the popularity of online poker tournaments has increased massively to pick up the slack left by a lack of live tournaments.

Across America on the east coast, brands in NJ that specialize in online poker are organizing increasing numbers of poker tournaments to meet the demand. BetMGM, for example, holds daily tournaments as well as special mega-events on Tuesdays and Sundays, while Borgata specializes in Sit and Go Tournaments for those who like fast-paced poker tables.

Pinktober Series Poker Tournaments

Pinktober is an annual poker tournament series held in Tampa every year in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, raising money for the American Cancer Society throughout the event. Even though it is primarily a charity event, tournaments held as part of the Pinktober Series paid out more than $650 000 in prize money over the two weeks.

Before the start of the event, organizers had guaranteed a minimum prize pool of $300 000, but the popularity of the event and number of entries saw it rise to more than double that value.

The two-week series included four events, two of which were headline tournaments, and attracted 3 315 competitors with a part of each of their entrance fees going to charity. In the two main tournaments, David Sweeley walked away as the biggest winner after beating Ricardo Tavares heads up to claim the $51 698 first prize. The second main event ended in a three-way deal between Nir Sharon, Burl McRaney, and Robert Aleman, who each took home $33 921.

“We are truly honored to once again provide support to those in need and we are especially proud to work with the American Cancer Society during Pinktober,” said Steve Bonner Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Bay president. “We encourage guests to come out to support this cause while spreading a message of strength, hope, and awareness for those affected by this disease.”

The entire resort was lit up in pink for the whole of October as well.

The Next Step

Neither the poker nor the charity stops with the Pinktober Series. Seminole Tampa already has two more major tournaments on the horizon as well as plans to continue raising funds to help the fight against cancer.

The “One Day $75k” tournament on 7 November attracted 291 entries and, with an entry fee of $430 the initial guaranteed $75 000 prize pool rose to over $125 000. Fernando Vasquez claimed first place and the $22 319 prize. This will be followed by the Winter Poker Open to be held from 2-14 December, with the main event boasting a guaranteed prize pool of $200 000 that will likely rise significantly closer to the event.

On the charity front, Seminole Hard Rock will continue to raise funds for the American Cancer Society through poker events and also using its social media influence to encourage patrons and followers to support an invaluable cause. This includes the installation of a photo opportunity at the Oculus bar to encourage more interaction between customers and the cause.

They were able to raise $57 000 in total in 2019 and are hoping to get at least $50 000 in 2020.