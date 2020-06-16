From CareerSource Central Florida

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is calling on youth, ages 15-19, to now apply to join the Explore and Accelerate tracks for its 2020 Summer Youth Program starting July 6, 2020.

Explore helps youth demystify college as CSCF partners with local state and technical colleges to help prospective students explore their options and make an informed choice. With the ability to gain industry experience, build a marketable resume and begin their job search, Accelerate provides youth the power to launch their careers upon completion.

In both tracks, youth gain experience that may not otherwise be available to them and can earn $1,000 wage for industry certifications in the process. Interested students should enroll now by calling 1-800-757-4598 or applying directly through careersourcecentralflorida.com.

“Now’s the time for students to take advantage of this remarkable opportunity to impact their future college and career decisions as we have a few weeks left to grab the final candidate pool. We encourage them to apply as soon as possible so they don’t miss out,” said Mimi Coenen, CSCF Chief Operating Officer. “Although CSCF has a year-round youth program, we are particularly proud of our efforts each summer – a critical time of the year when youth may be searching for something to do. Whether students are learning what the college landscape can offer or which career path to choose, CSCF can help, even while doing so virtually.”

With economies and businesses recouping from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, both the Explore and Accelerate tracks will deliver virtual options for flexibility and consideration for students and CSCF’s educational partners and training providers.

This year, Explore has been expanded to include 15-year-olds and will last for four weeks. Students gain exposure to multiple career options in high-growth industries through virtual learning with Orange Tech, Seminole State College and Valencia College. With a goal of enrolling 340 students this year, this track is still open. Learn more about Explore Track Program.

Accelerate offers a variety of offerings ranging from coding and STEM-related courses, a program logic controller and industrial robotics certification or basic skills in carpentry, construction, nursing, and culinary, just to name a few. Students earn stipends for industry certifications and technical milestones in this four-to five-week training. Participating colleges and training providers include Orange Tech, Lake Tech, Seminole State College, Valencia College, Collegiate Pathways/Tech Sassy Girlz and CodeSkools. The goal is to enroll approximately 400 students, and space is still available. Learn more about the Accelerate Track Program.

Three Tracks

In addition to the Explore and Accelerate tracks, CSCF offers Experience helping students explore career paths, discover skills or trades or learn about financial responsibility, experience a professional paid internship and launch their career journey. It gives students up to five weeks paid internship opportunities in high demand fields while gaining individual experience. The Experience track is full and CSCF is now seeking local businesses to offer professional internships under the guidance and instructions of their seasoned professionals. Businesses gain summer employment at no cost to them and simultaneously share their knowledge and expertise with future employees. To sign up for an intern, click here for Summer Interns at No Cost.

Program Impact

In the 2019 summer program, CSCF successfully served nearly 1,000 youth with an economic impact of more than $1.7M in Central Florida. This year, the goal is to serve 1,500 youth with a potential economic impact of $2.5M in the region.

Enroll Now

To learn more and / or apply for the Summer Youth Program, please contact 1-800-757-4598 or visit careersourcecentralflorida.com.

CareerSource Central Florida (CSCF) is Florida’s second largest regional workforce board that is state and federally funded with an annual operating budget of $30.5 million. CSCF provides comprehensive services to connect career seekers and local businesses at no cost. Services include screening and hiring talent; employee training and education; and no cost skills training and education programs. CSCF provides services at five Career Centers located in Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Sumter counties. The administration office is located in Downtown Orlando. For more information, visit CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com.