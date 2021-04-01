From UF/IFAS Extension Orange County
The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Orange County (UF/IFAS) is providing practical education you can trust, to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. And April is full of options:
Beekeeping 101
Beekeeping 101 will help you decide if beekeeping is a hobby you wish to pursue. We will discuss legal aspects, cost and importance of bees.
DATE: April 1
TIME: 6pm – 7pm
COST: Free
REGISTER: Register by clicking on link below:
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=-KBNDTFKdk2s5gpiMx4bhPogNXdVm6JDuwJ5ZFH5b0VUMEo5UExYQzY3MVMwS01EWEc2Mjc4OExIOS4u
Be sure to click the link after the survey to finish your registration!
Beekeeping 201: Beekeeping Basics
Beekeeping 201: We will talk about the practical aspects of having a hive. Bee biology, colony management, and tools are the main topics.
DATE: April 2
TIME: 6 pm – 7pm
COST: Free
REGISTER: Click link below to register:
https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=-KBNDTFKdk2s5gpiMx4bhPogNXdVm6JDuwJ5ZFH5b0VUMU9FRVZONDI0MVJUQ0ZKNkU0RzEzVEhTQy4u
Be sure to click the link after the survey to finish your registration!
Lifescaping Series
Through this series, you will learn:
- What’s new in nutrition
- What’s in my food? Organic, Conventional, Local, oh my!
- Backyard vegetable gardening
- Growing your own microgreens
- Money habits for financial health
- Florida-Friendly Landscaping™
- Garden Stretches
- Mindfulness
Class participants will receive online access to educational materials, gardening kits, exercise tools, the Simply Florida cookbook, and more.
DATES: Online Series – April 8, 15 & 22; **In-person Finale – April 29
TIME: 9am – 10am
COST: $29.00 donation encouraged
**Per UF policy, all attendees must wear a mask and socially distance. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required – no-walk-ins are permitted.
Click here to REGISTER / GET TICKETS: Or go to ocextension.eventbrite.com
QUESTIONS: For questions regarding this event, please email Shireen Campbell Riley @ s.campbellriley@ufl.edu or 407-254-9218
First Time Homebuyer Workshop
Learn the steps to home ownership and how to obtain an affordable mortgage in this online 2- part class. This virtual class is 2 sessions, 4 hours each and offered via Zoom. The class link will be emailed upon registration.
DATE: April 16 at 9am & April 23 at 1pm
COST: $10.00 per individual
Click here to REGISTER / GET TICKETS: Or go to ocextension.eventbrite.com
Backyard Chicken Training Class – Zoom Webinar
Keeping chickens and producing your own eggs in suburban and urban settings has become a popular hobby.
DATE: April 21
TIME: 10am – 12pm
COST: Free
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
Apopka UF/ IFAS Location
UF/IFAS Mid-Florida Research & Education Center