From UF/IFAS Extension Orange County

The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Orange County (UF/IFAS) is providing practical education you can trust, to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future. And April is full of options:

Beekeeping 101

Beekeeping 101 will help you decide if beekeeping is a hobby you wish to pursue. We will discuss legal aspects, cost and importance of bees.

DATE: April 1

TIME: 6pm – 7pm

COST: Free

REGISTER: Register by clicking on link below:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=-KBNDTFKdk2s5gpiMx4bhPogNXdVm6JDuwJ5ZFH5b0VUMEo5UExYQzY3MVMwS01EWEc2Mjc4OExIOS4u

Be sure to click the link after the survey to finish your registration!

Beekeeping 201: Beekeeping Basics

Beekeeping 201: We will talk about the practical aspects of having a hive. Bee biology, colony management, and tools are the main topics.

DATE: April 2

TIME: 6 pm – 7pm

COST: Free

REGISTER: Click link below to register:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=-KBNDTFKdk2s5gpiMx4bhPogNXdVm6JDuwJ5ZFH5b0VUMU9FRVZONDI0MVJUQ0ZKNkU0RzEzVEhTQy4u

Be sure to click the link after the survey to finish your registration!

Lifescaping Series

Through this series, you will learn:

What’s new in nutrition

What’s in my food? Organic, Conventional, Local, oh my!

Backyard vegetable gardening

Growing your own microgreens

Money habits for financial health

Florida-Friendly Landscaping™

Garden Stretches

Mindfulness Class participants will receive online access to educational materials, gardening kits, exercise tools, the Simply Florida cookbook, and more. DATES: Online Series – April 8, 15 & 22; **In-person Finale – April 29

TIME: 9am – 10am

COST: $29.00 donation encouraged

**Per UF policy, all attendees must wear a mask and socially distance. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required – no-walk-ins are permitted.

Click here to REGISTER / GET TICKETS: Or go to ocextension.eventbrite.com

QUESTIONS: For questions regarding this event, please email Shireen Campbell Riley @ s.campbellriley@ufl.edu or 407-254-9218

First Time Homebuyer Workshop

Learn the steps to home ownership and how to obtain an affordable mortgage in this online 2- part class. This virtual class is 2 sessions, 4 hours each and offered via Zoom. The class link will be emailed upon registration.

DATE: April 16 at 9am & April 23 at 1pm

COST: $10.00 per individual

Click here to REGISTER / GET TICKETS: Or go to ocextension.eventbrite.com

Backyard Chicken Training Class – Zoom Webinar

Keeping chickens and producing your own eggs in suburban and urban settings has become a popular hobby.

DATE: April 21

TIME: 10am – 12pm

COST: Free

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Apopka UF/ IFAS Location

UF/IFAS Mid-Florida Research & Education Center

2725 S. Binion Rd.

Apopka, FL 32703

Phone: (407)410-6961

Email: lfelter@ufl.edu

Hours: Every Tuesday 1pm – 4pm, excluding holidays.